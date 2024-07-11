A new NBA 2K25 trailer released today, and like cover Athlete Jayson Tatum, it took some inspiration from Kanye West's famous Grammy's speech from 2005. While the trailer itself didn't feature any gameplay, it does show off the game's three cover athletes. Without further ado, let's take a look at the new trailer.

NBA 2K25 ‘What If' Trailer Uses Kanye West Grammy's Line

In the latest NBA 2K25 ‘What If” Trailer, it was obvious that they were making a reference to Kanye Wests' 47th Annual Grammy's Speech. The trailer starts with a clip of Boston Celtics' star Jayson Tatum making a dunk before the narrator asks “What if he listened to the doubters?”. Not really sure who the doubters are here, considering Tatum is thought of as one of the league's best players.

Jokes aside, it then shows a clip of Las Vegas Aces' player A'ja Wilson. The narrator then asks, “What if she wasn't obsessed with the win?”. Wilson graces both the cover of the WNBA Edition as well as the All-Star Edition with Tatum.

Lastly, the trailer shows a clip of Hall of Fame Edition cover athlete Vince Carter, before the Narrator asks another question. “What if they never made the cover of 2K?” before finishing off with “I guess we'll never know.” Well, my guess is they'd be fine as long as they make smart financial decisions.

Again, jokes aside, it's obvious that the inspiration from this NBA 2K25 Trailer originated from the Kanye West speech back during the 47th Annual Grammys in 2005. He had just won the Award for Best Rap Album for his College Dropout. During famous speech, he went on to say the following:

“Everybody wanted to know what I would do if I didn't win. I guess we'll never know.”

He went on to win 3 total Grammy's that night.

Tatum recently made use of this line shortly after winning his first NBA Championship. And now, we see the developers doing the same, as they used it for NBA 2K25's very first trailer.

It's cool to see a new trailer and get fans hyped for the next NBA 2K game. Although there's no gameplay in this trailer, the YouTube comment section will surely entertain you. Many fans are having fun with the trailer's name, poking fun at the game and series in general.

Overall, that wraps up everything from the new NBA 2K25 ‘What If' Trailer. For those still playing NBA 2K24, feel free to check out the new NBA 2K25-themed locker code. Furthermore, Season 8 is still going on for those who want to earn rewards in MyCAREER or MyTEAM.

