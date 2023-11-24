While many go out shopping on Black Friday, NBA front offices do shopping of their own on the trade market.

Who else has a tradition of staying up late on Thanksgiving to go shopping and make sure they get all the Black Friday doorbuster deals? This time of the year is great not only because of all the holiday cheer and shopping, but because of the way the NBA operates pertaining to trades.

Right now, we have the NBA In-Season Tournament happening. This has gifted plenty of exciting and thrilling games. However, front office executives and general managers are working hard behind the scenes, doing a little bit of shopping themselves around this time of the year.

The NBA trade deadline is in February, but the discussions pertaining to which players will become available and what each team needs are happening right now.

Black Friday is all about getting discounts on the items you need. Well, there are plenty of players in the league who could be involved in trade talks through the next couple of months, and there are some notable names that could be obtainable at a discounted rate as if they were a Black Friday doorbuster themselves.

You just never know a player's true value until they are traded and for some teams, they may just wind up getting a delayed Black Friday discounted deal several weeks from now. Here are the eight players to keep an eye on in trade talks, all of which could be dealt for significantly less value than we would imagine.

Ben Simmons – Brooklyn Nets

You can't talk about trades that could happen in the NBA without bringing up Ben Simmons. Since joining the Brooklyn Nets at the start of the 2022-23 season, Simmons has played in just 48 games. The three-time All-Star has seen his career halted numerous times through the years due to injuries, leaving his future with the Nets in doubt.

It's also notable that Brooklyn has given mixed feelings regarding their long-term stance on Simmons. Head coach Jacque Vaughn has made it clear that the team wants to utilize his defensive and playmaking abilities, but this has not stopped the front office from discussing Simmons' value with other teams around the league.

At this point, it is hard to imagine that another team will be willing to give up anything more than one first-round pick Simmons. A former first overall pick that still has a ton of potential given his triple-double-like play and his ability to guard any position on the floor, Simmons may just wind up being a steal in a potential trade. Again, though, his future revolves solely around his health.

Patrick Williams – Chicago Bulls

While he really hasn't been talked about too much, Patrick Williams is an interesting player to keep tabs on. Williams is in his fourth seasons with the Chicago Bulls and has been struggling to get anything going. The Bulls have remained optimistic with Williams and want him to be a part of their long-term core, but he's going to be a restricted free agent in the offseason and the team will likely have to pay him at least $10 million a year to stick around.

With the problems the Bulls already have and the potential of Zach LaVine being traded in the coming months, will this organization really want to tie themselves down to Williams, a player who has yet to take that next step forward over the course of his rookie contract?

Williams can be effective in the right system and around other players that can allow him to play freely on the wing. The Bulls do not utilize Williams the right way and as a result, he's been abysmal for them to begin the 2023-24 season. Any team willing to put in a year or so to develop Williams and give him opportunities to prove himself offensively will wind up getting a diamond in the rough.

Joe Harris – Detroit Pistons

Joe Harris was traded from the Nets to the Detroit Pistons this past offseason. While he has been out and dealing with a a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, it's hard to envision where he fits in with this young Pistons team. Ausar Thompson is not going to see his role change and when Bojan Bogdanovic comes back from injury, he will fill the rest of the minutes at the small forward and power forward positions.

The Pistons simply don't have a need for Harris and he is in the final year of his contract. Despite making $19.9 million this season, a lot for any team in the league to try and absorb in the middle of the year, Harris is a sharpshooter who can generate interest amongst playoff contending teams. What Detroit would want is unknown, but a couple of second-round picks would likely move the needle here.

For his career, Harris has shot 43.6 percent from three-point range and he led the league in three-point shooting percentage during the 2018-19 and 20-21 seasons.

Collin Sexton – Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have a logjam in their backcourt. Jordan Clarkson and rookie guard Keyonte George are the starters, while Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker are utilized off the bench. Ever since they acquired Sexton from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Donovan Mitchell trade, the Jazz have overlooked the young guard's true potential.

When he was with the Cavs, Sexton emerged as a possible All-Star after averaging 24.3 points per game during the 2020-21 season. This kind of production can be utilized right away by several playoff contending teams needing backcourt depth. There are a few organizations that have inquired about Sexton since he was traded to the Jazz and now would be the best time for Utah to get out of his contract.

The Jazz are struggling in the West, it's clear that George is the player they want to focus on moving forward, and Sexton's role is limited in Utah. A change of scenery is needed here. Any team that potentially trades for the 24-year-old will certainly get him at a discounted rate compared to his value from a few years ago.

Norman Powell – Los Angeles Clippers

It is still very early to judge the Los Angeles Clippers and their championship potential. James Harden came over in this season's blockbuster trade, resulting in the Clippers immediately losing five straight games. Since then, the Clippers have won three straight games with Harden in the starting lineup and Russell Westbrook coming off the bench.

Who knows if the Clippers are going to make any more moves this season, but it has become clear that Norman Powell is expendable to them. Powell's name was dropped in trade discussions for Harden and Los Angeles would likely be open to the idea of moving him for the right price in order to cut their overall costs.

Harden will be a free agent next summer, plus Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can both opt out of their respective contracts. The Clippers are going to need available funds to allocate to their stars. Trading away Powell's big contract may wind up being essential.

Devonte' Graham – San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs were involved in a handful of trades this past offseason, one of which involved Devonte' Graham. Known for his scoring abilities with the Charlotte Hornets a few years ago, Graham joined the New Orleans Pelicans in 2021 and did not make that much of an impact as a scorer off the bench. Now, he is with the Spurs and has only played in two total games after being suspended for the first two games of the season due to a DUI incident.

Graham is not going to be used by the Spurs and does not really fit their timeline. As a result, the 28-year-old is a prime trade candidate for any team looking to add some offensive production in their backcourt. The best part is that Graham's value is very low and he can be obtained for a second-round pick. It would be shocking to see him on the Spurs' roster at the conclusion of this season.

Clint Capela – Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks face an interesting scenario with the trade deadline slowly creeping towards us. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are not going anywhere, but the Hawks must figure out what their long-term goals are when it comes to the talent in their frontcourt.

Jalen Johnson has been great as a replacement for John Collins at the power forward spot. However, Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu are still splitting time at center just a month after the team signed Okongwu to a $62 million contract extension. Atlanta would not have committed to Okongwu unless they had a plan to utilize him more than they have been, which is why Capela's days seem numbered.

The veteran center was brought up in trade discussions over the offseason. While interest in centers remains very low across the league, this could actually be an advantage for any team taking a look at Capela. He is not a modern big man who can stretch his game out to the perimeter, so Capela's value is only going to decrease as the Hawks give more minutes to Okongwu. Capela is going to be a key name to watch at the trade deadline this season.

Moses Moody – Golden State Warriors

What is going on with the Golden State Warriors right now? After beginning the season with a 6-2 record, the Warriors have lost seven of their last eight games due to their offensive struggles. Stephen Curry has been the only consistent source of scoring for Golden State this season, which leads to questions about whether or not this front office will make a move to add more talent in order to push for a championship.

If the Warriors aren't going to trade Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, or Chris Paul, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody become the next players in line to be discussed. At this time, there is nothing suggesting that Golden State is wanting to give up Moody. Through the years, the Warriors have viewed him as a key secondary talent who can fill many different needs and play virtually any position.

We should not expect the Warriors to trade Moody, but if they do go after another star/high-impact player, the former first-round pick will likely be sacrificed in said trade. Given his upside and potential to still grow on both sides of the basketball, Moody would be a steal for any other team in this league.