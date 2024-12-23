Just how good are the San Antonio Spurs? This seems to be a question without an answer at the moment, as a greater sample size is needed to evaluate the Spurs' current identity fully. Even so, this young, emerging team in San Antonio led by Victor Wembanyama has passed the major test in the Western Conference this season by simply avoiding the roster problems many other teams thought to be contenders are dealing with. As a result, the Spurs have suddenly hit a new high in the NBA power rankings ahead of the new year.

Despite facing scary circumstances with head coach Gregg Popovich recovering from a mild stroke, the Spurs have done a fantastic job of continuing to develop under interim coach Mitch Johnson. Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes have been the leading veteran voices of this inexperienced team, and Wembanyama has continued to grow into a true MVP candidate in just his second season. The West is loaded with talented organizations, yet San Antonio has stood out recently with four wins in their last five games.

More importantly, nothing seems to bother this group. Whereas the Spurs continue to trend in the right direction and threaten to move into one of the Western Conference's top spots, other teams can't say they are as fortunate.

There is no denying that the West is loaded with title-contending teams this season. At the same time, many of these teams labeled as championship threats face a lot of uncertainty before the calendar turns to 2025. The Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings continue to flip-flop in the NBA power rankings every week because of the existing inconsistencies.

Denver, Golden State, and Minnesota have struggled to find consistent scorers outside of their superstar talents. Los Angeles and Phoenix have major defensive problems, and Sacramento can't seem to hold onto leads or close out games. All of this contributes to why the West has seen a lot of mediocre play recently. It is also the main reason why all of these teams find themselves involved in the league's greatest trade rumors at the moment.

The end of 2024 is here, and with it, plenty of trade rumors and eyebrow-raising concerns find themselves under the NBA Christmas tree. Which teams will find themselves getting coal this week during the holidays? Here are the latest NBA power rankings:

1. Cleveland Cavaliers (+1)

Record: 25-4 | Last Week's Schedule: at BKN (W29), vs. MIL (W23), vs. PHI (W27)

Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (12/23), at DEN (12/27)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have regained the top spot in the NBA power rankings with three straight wins by at least 23 points, one of which was against the NBA Cup champion Milwaukee Bucks. This Cavs team continues to look like the best offensive and defensive team in the NBA, especially when you factor in that they are getting production from every player in their rotation. It isn't just Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley putting in the work. Georges Niang and Ty Jerome have been essential bench pieces that have contributed to this team's success.

There are truly no weaknesses to this team, which is why the Cavs have a firm hold on the top spot in the league. An upcoming road trip against Western Conference contenders like the Nuggets, Lakers, and Warriors will be a solid test for Cleveland to continue their success into 2025.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder (-1)

Record: 22-5 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (L16)*, at ORL (W16), at MIA (W7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (12/23), at IND (12/26), at CHA (12/28)

*NBA Cup Championship

After falling in Las Vegas to the Bucks during the NBA Cup championship, the Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back in a big way by getting two wins over the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat on consecutive nights. This was a quick turnaround for the Thunder regarding the time zone difference and having to travel after being in Vegas, which is why the resilience they showed is notable.

“We’re some dogs, man. And I don’t mean the barking stuff we do,” Jalen Williams said after the team's most recent win. “That is a crazy travel schedule, and (NBA) Cup games are a little more intense, and obviously, we go down to the wire for both teams. Miami and Orlando, who are really good defensive teams and good teams in general. Just finding different ways to win, (we) did a good job executing down the stretch this time, and learned from the Orlando game in spots that we can get better in. I thought we were able to put that into use.”

Compared to the Cavs, who rank first in offensive rating and seventh in defensive rating, the Thunder are the exact opposite — ranking seventh in offensive rating and first in defensive rating. One could still make a strong case that this is the best team in the NBA even without Chet Holmgren.

3. Memphis Grizzlies (+1)

Record: 20-9 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (W51), at ATL (W16)

Upcoming schedule: vs. LAC (12/23), vs. TOR (12/26), at NOP (12/27), at OKC (12/29)

Early on, the Memphis Grizzlies were 8-7 and looking to find who they were defensively. Well, Taylor Jenkins has done a fantastic job of getting his team to scrap and fight every possession, as the Grizzlies have won 12 of their last 14 games to take sole possession of second place in the West. After losing three of their first eight home games, the Grizzlies have gone 8-0 in their last eight home contests.

If there is one thing we know about this team, it's that they can score in bunches and are the second-best home team in the league behind the Cavs. With plenty of height and toughness, the Grizzlies have proven that they can beat any other team in the league. Entering the new year, Memphis will look to extend their hold over the West with a five-game road trip that features matchups with the Thunder, Suns, and Warriors, who they recently dismantled by 51 points.

4. Boston Celtics (-1)

Record: 22-6 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (L9), at CHI (W25)

Upcoming schedule: at ORL (12/23), vs. PHI (12/25), vs. IND (12/27), vs. IND (12/29)

A season-low in the NBA power rankings is no reason to be concerned about the Boston Celtics. We know what this team is capable of, and they have fallen to the No. 4 spot this week simply because of how good other teams have been. Boston still owns a double-digit point differential and they have only lost six games this season, one of which came this past week on their home floor against the Chicago Bulls.

If there is one thing different about the Celtics this season compared to last, it's that they are not as dominant at home. After finishing the 2023-24 season with a 37-4 home record, Boston already finds themselves 11-4 this season in TD Garden. Even so, this is still the third-best offensive-rated team in the NBA due to their lethal three-point shooting. When the shots aren't falling, though, this team is vulnerable.

5. New York Knicks (+2)

Record: 18-10 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIN (W26), at NOP (W11)

Upcoming schedule: vs. TOR (12/23), vs. SAS (12/25), at ORL (12/27), at WAS (12/28)

Just like how Jalen Brunson emerged as a true MVP candidate for the New York Knicks last season, Karl-Anthony Towns is doing the same this year. Towns' fit with the Knicks has been exactly what this team imagined it would be, as the big man is averaging 24.5 points and a league-high 14.0 rebounds per game while shooting 53.0 percent from the floor and 45.9 percent from three-point range.

The Knicks' big man has been the driving force behind them being one of the best offensive teams in the NBA this season. Through 28 games, the Knicks rank second in effective field goal percentage and true shooting percentage, as well as second in offensive rating. The only concern about New York is if they will have enough in the tank for the second half of the season, as the bulk of their production solely comes from their starters.

6. Houston Rockets (-)

Record: 19-9 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NOP (W20), at TOR (W4)

Upcoming schedule: at CHA (12/23), at NOP (12/26), vs. MIN (12/27), vs. MIA (12/29)

As good of a defensive team as the Houston Rockets have been this season, Ime Udoka's squad is still unproven. At times, the Rockets can look lost on offense. That is what happened against the Thunder during the NBA Cup semifinals. However, they bounced back in their next game following this loss with a 20-point win over the struggling Pelicans, a game in which the Rockets scored 133 points. The main difference here is that Jalen Green had 34 points.

For Houston to reach their full potential, Green must continue to emerge as the team's clear primary scorer. Alperen Sengun is great, but he can only do so much as a primary facilitator and playmaker for this organization. Between his athleticism and pure scoring abilities, Green can be the one to take the Rockets to new heights.

7. Dallas Mavericks (-2)

Record: 18-10 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (L23), vs. LAC (W16)

Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (12/23), vs. MIN (12/25), at PHX (12/27), at POR (12/28)

Without Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving on the floor, the Dallas Mavericks fell hard against the LA Clippers. When Irving rejoined the lineup the next game, Dallas crushed LA by 16 points in a game they controlled from start to finish defensively. Dallas has plenty of depth, and they can punish smaller, less aggressive teams on the interior when it comes to creating extra scoring opportunities on the boards.

Continuing to find consistency and string together wins will go a long way in the Mavericks being able to move back into the top five of the NBA power rankings.

8. Orlando Magic (-)

Record: 18-12 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (L6), vs. MIA (W7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. BOS (12/23), vs. MIA (12/26), vs. NYK (12/27), vs. BKN (12/29)

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are both sidelined for the Orlando Magic with torn obliques. Not only did the Magic see Jalen Suggs go down with an ankle injury this past week, but they lost Sixth Man of the Year candidate Moritz Wagner due to a torn ACL. This is yet another devastating blow to the Magic, as Wagner was having his best season.

Once again, Orlando's depth is being put to the test. But Jamahl Mosley's squad may just be the toughest in the league, and that was apparent when they outscored the Miami Heat 37-8 in the fourth quarter of their most recent game to come back and win after trailing by 22 points entering the final quarter. Prior to this historic moment, teams were 0-796 all-time when trailing by at least 22 points entering the last 12 minutes of a game. One could say this was a magical victory.

9. Milwaukee Bucks (-)

Record: 15-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (W16)*, at CLE (L23), vs. WAS (W11)

Upcoming schedule: at CHI (12/23), vs. BKN (12/26), at CHI (12/28)

*NBA Cup Championship

NBA Cup champions sound pretty good for the Milwaukee Bucks, as this was the lift Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. needed to get their season back on track. A 23-point loss to the Cavs shouldn't overshadow all the good things the Bucks have accomplished recently, especially since Damian Lillard didn't play in this game and Milwaukee had to regroup for this major test on short rest from Las Vegas.

When they slow things down and can get others involved from the three-point line offensively, the Bucks are one of the better teams in the NBA power rankings. With Khris Middleton still getting back to full speed, the Bucks will get better entering 2025. It will be interesting to see if they move Bobby Portis or someone else for more depth given their recent success.

10. Los Angeles Lakers (+6)

Record: 16-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAC (W13), at SAC (W4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (12/23), at GSW (12/25), vs. SAC (12/28)

Since a recent string of three losses that featured back-to-back 29-point and 41-point losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat, respectively, the Los Angeles Lakers have won four of their last five games. The main reason behind these wins has been LA's defense, as JJ Redick's squad has held their opponents to an average of 100.8 points per game during this five-game stretch.

Can this aggressive defensive approach last? This is the big question for the Lakers since their defense has been the main problem all season. When they slow things down and tighten up the floor so Anthony Davis is not alone guarding an entire team, the Lakers look good. We will see if this success can be sustained against a feisty Detroit Pistons team and during a Christmas Day matchup with a Warriors team hungry for a big win on national television.

11. Denver Nuggets (+2)

Record: 15-11 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAC (W1), at POR (L2), at NOP (W3)

Upcoming schedule: vs. PHX (12/23), at PHX (12/25), vs. CLE (12/27), vs. DET (12/28)

Even at 15-11, it is hard to trust the Denver Nuggets. This team is outside of the top 10 of the NBA power rankings because this whole season has been a one-man show featuring Nikola Jokic. With the three-time MVP being the only consistent player in Denver, this organization faces major question marks entering trade season with Michael Porter Jr.

There has been a lot of smoke about Porter's status and possibly being flipped in a massive deal that would send Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine to the 2023 NBA champions. Would LaVine solve all of their scoring woes outside of Jokic? Despite not having an answer to this, it seems like head coach Michael Malone is making it clear that Porter is replaceable after benching him in the fourth quarter and overtime during the team's recent come-from-behind win against the last-place Pelicans.

These are strange times in Denver.

12. San Antonio Spurs (+7)

Record: 15-13 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (W7), vs. POR (W20)

Upcoming schedule:at PHI (12/23), at NYK (12/25), at BKN (12/27), at MIN (12/29)

The biggest riser in the NBA power rankings this week is the Spurs. Wembanyama has been the driving force behind San Antonio's recent success, as he has averaged 29.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.2 blocks per game over the team's last five contests. This includes his most recent performance with 30 points and 10 blocks against the Portland Trail Blazers, a rare double-double for any player to record.

Even though Wemby has been the driving force for the Spurs, this young group has been seeing steady play across the board from Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and a very underrated bench unit led by Keldon Johnson. Sleep on the Spurs at your own risk, as they are rising up the rankings when it comes to both offensive and defensive ratings over the last few weeks.

13. Golden State Warriors (-2)

Record: 15-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (L51), at MIN (W10)

Upcoming schedule: vs. IND (12/23), vs. LAL (12/25), at LAC (12/27), vs. PHX (12/28)

Defensively, the Golden State Warriors have been a mess as of late, which has contributed to their lack of offensive efficiency. A 51-point loss on the road against the Grizzlies was a result of Stephen Curry failing to make a shot, the first time this has happened to the legend in his career while playing a minimum of 12 minutes. The bottom line is that the Warriors need to change their roster because egos are starting to clash.

Too much depth and too many players being in the rotation has caused drama regarding minutes being allocated by head coach Steve Kerr, and it has also raised the issue of putting too much faith in their young core, which has yet to prove they can supplement Curry's success. This final week of 2024 is a chance for the Warriors to flip the script before entering perhaps the most pivotal time of this franchise's history. Failure to win will result in Golden State immediately searching the trade market for their next big move.

14. Los Angeles Clippers (+3)

Record: 16-13 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (W37), at DAL (W23), at DAL (L16)

Upcoming schedule: at MEM (12/23), vs. GSW (12/27)

At 16-13 on the season entering the holidays, Tyronn Lue and the Clippers should be thrilled. This has been James Harden's best season in a few years, and Kawhi Leonard appears to be on the mend. The Clippers currently rank sixth in defensive rating, an area where they have forged their identity this season. If they can take down Memphis and/or Golden State this week, the Clippers will rise in the NBA power rankings.

15. Atlanta Hawks (-3)

Record: 14-15 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAS (L7), vs. MEM (L16)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIN (12/23), vs. CHI (12/26), vs. MIA (12/28), at TOR (12/29)

Back-to-back losses coming out of the NBA Cup are not what the Atlanta Hawks imagined. After a recent six-game win streak to begin December, the Hawks have lost four of their last five. Atlanta is now below .500 for the first time in weeks, and is falling in the Eastern Conference standings. The good news is that De'Andre Hunter has been playing at an All-Star level as of late, averaging 22.5 points per game and shooting 48.1 percent from three-point range this month.

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (-6)

Record: 14-13 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (L26), vs. GSW (L10)

Upcoming schedule: at ATL (12/23), at DAL (12/25), at HOU (12/27), vs. SAS (12/29)

Much like other notable teams in the West, the Timberwolves are still trying to figure out who they are. As good as Anthony Edwards is, he's been unable to carry the Timberwolves to wins recently, and back-to-back losses to the Knicks and Warriors have left the Wolves scratching their heads when it comes to finding consistent offensive play. It is clear to see that Edwards' frustrations are mounting.

“We don't have s–t on offense. We don't have no identity,” Edwards said after losing by 26 points to the Knicks. “We know I'm gonna shoot a bunch of shots, we know [Julius Randle] gonna shoot a bunch of shots, and that's all we know. We don't really know anything else. It's not on the coaches at all, it's on us. We're out there playing. We gotta make it easier for each other. Coaches put us in great position; we just don't do it.”

Well, Minnesota has an opportunity to flip the script with road matchups against Dallas and Houston to close out the year.

17. Phoenix Suns (-2)

Record: 14-13 | Last Week's Schedule: Upcoming schedule: vs. IND (L9), vs. DET (L8)

Upcoming schedule: at DEN (12/23), vs. DEN (12/25), vs. DAL (12/27), at GSW (12/28)

Another struggling team in the West that continues to fall in the NBA power rankings is the Phoenix Suns. Once at the top of the power rankings, the Suns have been one of the biggest mysteries in the NBA because they've been unable to close out games with their high-powered offense led by Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker. Perhaps recent rumors suggesting that the team could move Beal for Jimmy Butler have begun to cause fractures. Whatever the case is, this upcoming stretch of games against key Western Conference foes is the time for Phoenix to show who they are.

18. Miami Heat (-4)

Record: 13-13 | Last Week's Schedule: at DET (L1), vs. OKC (L7), at ORL (L7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. BKN (12/23), at ORL (12/26), at ATL (12/28), at HOU (12/29)

As if losing to the Detroit Pistons and Thunder wasn't bad enough for the Heat, a seven-point loss on the road to the Magic is worse than it looks. Miami led Orlando 106-84 entering the fourth quarter of this game and was in complete control since the Magic were without Banchero, Suggs, and both Wagner brothers. Teams entering the final quarter of play up at least 22 points were 796-0 in NBA history.

After being outscored 37-8, the Heat lost this game and quite honestly, they lost all momentum and confidence built over the last several weeks. This is a devastating blow to the Heat and adds even more fuel to the fire regarding a potential Butler trade. It is critical for the Heat to not only bounce back and win against the Brooklyn Nets in their next game but regain their composure by going back to Orlando and winning the day after Christmas. Until this happens, the Heat are sinking in the NBA power rankings.

19. Indiana Pacers (+2)

Record: 14-15 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHX (W9), at SAC (W27)

Upcoming schedule: at GSW (12/23), vs. OKC (12/26), at BOS (12/27), at BOS (12/29)

Are the Indiana Pacers finally making a comeback? This team moved into the top 20 of the NBA power rankings this week after key road wins over the Suns and Kings, both of which are struggling in the West right now. Don't look now, but the Pacers' four-game win streak is tied for the longest active win streak in the Eastern Conference. With their offense clicking at the right time and Pascal Siakam taking charge of the primary scoring duties, Indiana has a massive chance to build momentum against some of the league's greatest teams this week.

20. Chicago Bulls (-)

Record: 13-16 | Last Week's Schedule: at TOR (W1), at BOS (W9), vs. BOS (L25)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIL (12/23), at ATL (12/26), vs. MIL (12/28)

Was a road win over the Celtics a fluke win for the Bulls? A win is a win in this league, but these two teams combined to miss 75 total shots from the perimeter in this contest. Chicago made more three-pointers, which is why they pulled off a shocking nine-point win in TD Garden. Still, the Bulls are an inconsistent offensive team that just shoots long-range shots for no reason every night. This team is not equipped to be lethal from three-point range, which is why they get blown out at times. This is what happened the following game against Boston. It is just a matter of time before this roster changes before the trade deadline.

21. Detroit Pistons (+1)

Record: 12-17 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (W1), vs. UTA (L7), at PHX (W8)

Upcoming schedule: at LAL (12/23), at SAC (12/26), at DEN (12/28)

Cade Cunningham is the only reason why the Detroit Pistons are where they are in the NBA power rankings. As a whole, the Pistons are a team with talent capable of stringing together impressive wins. Then again, Cunningham has cemented himself as arguably the best guard in the league this season. In 25 games this season, Cunningham has averaged 24.0 points, 9.7 assists, and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from three-point range. If this doesn't spell All-Star, I don't know what does anymore.

22. Philadelphia 76ers (+1)

Record: 9-17 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHA (W13), vs. CHA (W10), at CLE (L27)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (12/23), at BOS (12/25), at UTA (12/28)

The Philadelphia 76ers only have one win against a team with a record over .500 this season. While they have won six of their last nine games, the Sixers are still just a shell of what we thought they in the preseason. The only good news is that Philly can make up ground because of how weak the East is this season. Joel Embiid is now dealing with a nasal fracture and rookie sensation Jared McCain is likely out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. It is hard to imagine Philadelphia will be able to salvage things and become a legitimate threat again.

23. Sacramento Kings (-5)

Record: 13-17 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (L1), vs. LAL (L13), vs. LAL (L4), vs. IND (L27)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (12/26), at LAL (12/28)

At this point, it is a matter of time until the Kings make a major roster change. De'Aaron Fox isn't going anywhere, but Sacramento is entering the danger zone after losing four straight games. There is such little room for error in the Western Conference, and the Kings are now four games below .500, which has dropped them into the bottom section of the NBA power rankings.

Interestingly enough, the Kings own a +1.2 average point differential, which is unheard of for ranking 12th in the conference. Until the Kings prove that they can close out games, they won't find much success.

24. Portland Trail Blazers (+2)

Record: 9-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (W2), at SAS (L20)

Upcoming schedule: at DAL (12/23), vs. UTA (12/26), vs. DAL (12/28)

The Portland Trail Blazers were able to snap their six-game losing streak with a buzzer-beating win against the Nuggets this past week. After scoring 126 points against Jokic and the Nuggets, Portland went on to score just 94 points in a loss to Wembanyama and the Spurs. That is the story of the Blazers this season, as inconsistent offense and lack of perimeter scoring threats have led them to be 10 games below .500 this year.

25. Utah Jazz (+3)

Record: 7-20 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (L37), at DET (W7), at BKN (W11)

Upcoming schedule: at CLE (12/23), at POR (12/26), vs. PHI (12/28)

For the first time this season, the Utah Jazz have won back-to-back games. This Jazz team is still not going anywhere as far as rising out of the bottom 10 in the NBA power rankings, but at least Utah is showing fight in them. It is worth mentioning that the Jazz can be a trap game for many teams in the league since they have capable scorers and rank among the better rebounding teams in the NBA. Could Utah pull off the biggest upset of the season when they take on the Cavs before Christmas?

26. Brooklyn Nets (-2)

Record: 11-17 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (L29), at TOR (W7), vs. UTA (L11)

Upcoming schedule: at MIA (12/23), at MIL (12/26), vs. SAS (12/27), at ORL (12/29)

After being 9-10 at one point, the Brooklyn Nets have lost seven of their last nine games. Dennis Schroder being traded to the Warriors has left the Nets with a hole to fill on offense, and it truly seems like Sean Marks is comfortable tanking. This will prove true as the trade deadline inches closer with Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith likely being on the move. More and more losses are expected to add up for the Nets over the next several weeks.

27. Toronto Raptors (-)

Record: 7-22 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (L1), vs. BKN (L7), vs. HOU (L4)

Upcoming schedule: at NYK (12/23), at MEM (12/26), vs. ATL (12/29)

Just when the Toronto Raptors start looking competitive, they have to deal with injuries. Scottie Barnes is not 100 percent with an ankle injury, and RJ Barrett is now dealing with an illness. There has also been no word on Immanuel Quickley's status due to a mysterious elbow injury. Toronto is bound to make some moves at the trade deadline, but could Masai Ujiri take this opportunity to add some talent to his roster? After all, the Raptors are not in the same category as the Jazz, Nets, and Charlotte Hornets in terms of completely rebuilding.

28. Charlotte Hornets (-3)

Record: 7-21 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (L13), at WAS (L9), at PHI (L10)

Upcoming schedule: vs. HOU (12/23), at WAS (12/26), vs. OKC (12/28)

When it comes to being a talented offensive team, the Hornets do not fit this description. Charlotte has lost 14 of their last 16 games, scoring 115 points or more in only three of these contests. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are two great, young talents, but that is about all the Hornets have at this point. It is hard to imagine this team rising from the depths of the NBA power rankings this season.

29. New Orleans Pelicans (-)

Record: 5-25 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (L20), vs. NYK (L11), vs. DEN (L3)

Upcoming schedule: vs. HOU (12/26), vs. MEM (12/27)

Now 20 games below .500 this season, it may be time for the New Orleans Pelicans to blow things up. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are still watching from the sidelines due to injury, and the Pelicans don't have any fight left in them. Confidence is broken for a Pelicans team that had the potential to be strong. With the trade deadline approaching, expect the Pelicans to listen to offers for everyone except Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones.

30. Washington Wizards (-)

Record: 4-22 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (W9), at MIL (L11)

Upcoming schedule: at OKC (12/23), vs. CHA (12/26), vs. NYK (12/28)

Even with a win over the Hornets, the Washington Wizards are still the worst team in the NBA power rankings. That won't change unless a miracle happens and the Wizards can win back-to-back games. Hey, it happened earlier this season with two straight wins over the Hawks, so maybe it could happen again at some point for this young Wizards team.