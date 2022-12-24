By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Beantown for a Christmas Day showdown of green with the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. It’s time to continue our NBA Christmas odds series with a Bucks-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Bucks and Celtics will meet for the first time since the Celtics eliminated the Bucks in seven games in the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Significantly, it was the hardest test for the Celtics before falling to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. The teams are contenders again and have battled hard to stay atop the standings. Therefore, they are the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference, with Boston taking over the top spot after Friday’s events.

The Bucks lost 118-100 to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at the Barclays Center. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points while shooting 9 for 13 from the field and added 13 rebounds. Meanwhile, Brook Lopez had 23 points while shooting 10 for 16 from the floor. Jrue Holiday added 18 points. However, the bench combined for only 25 points.

The Celtics defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-109 at the TD Garden on Friday. Jaylen Brown led the way with 36 points and seven rebounds. Moreover, Jayson Tatum added 30 points while shooting 10 for 22 with eight rebounds and five assists. Derrick White added 18 points, while Al Horford contributed 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Celtics lead the all-time series 114-109. Additionally, the Bucks and Celtics recently developed a heated playoff rivalry, meeting three times over a five-year span. Antetokounmpo has averaged 21.8 points per game and 8.6 rebounds through 29 regular season games with the Celtics. Meanwhile, Tatum has averaged 20.6 points per game and 6.5 rebounds through 16 regular season games against the Bucks.

Here are the Bucks-Celtics NBA Christmas odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Christmas Odds: Bucks-Celtics Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +4.5 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks are 22-10 and in first place in the Central Division. However, they now sit second in the Eastern Conference standings. A win here could put them right back on top. Therefore, this game could prove monumental down the line, especially with a chance at home-court advantage.

Antetokounmpo continues to dominate, averaging 31.6 points per game. Likewise, he shoots 53.7 percent from the field and averages 11.2 rebounds. Holiday averages 18.6 points per game and shoots 45.2 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, Lopez averages 14.6 points per game and shoots 49.7 percent from the floor.

The Bucks are struggling to shoot the ball, ranking 21st in the NBA in field goal percentage. Additionally, they are 16th from beyond the arc. The Bucks also rank 27th from the free-throw line and 16th in turnovers. However, they have done well on the boards and the defensive end. The Bucks rank second in the NBA in rebounds and fourth in blocks. Significantly, Antetokounmpo has helped them thrive in this category with his big prescience in the middle.

The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetokounmpo can find ways to dominate on both sides of the court. Significantly, Milwaukee must find ways to contain Brown and Tatum while preventing the rest of the Celtics from damaging them too much.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics are the top seed in the Eastern Conference and making a case for why they will return to the NBA Finals this season. Substantially, their players are producing and executing on all angles.

Tatum averages 30.6 points per game and shoots 47.2 percent from the field. Additionally, he averages 8.1 rebounds per game. Brown averages 26.2 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor. Moreover, he has 7.5 rebounds per game. Malcolm Brogdon averages 14 points per game and shoots 48.2 percent from the floor. Consequently, any of these players could fill the lead role on any given night.

The Celtics rank ninth in the NBA in field goal percentage and sixth in 3-point shooting percentage. Moreover, they are the best team in the NBA at the free-throw line. The Celtics also do not turn the ball over much, ranking fifth in that catergory. Their ability to manuever toward the basket and avoid the costly mistake has contributed to their success. Likewise, they are 17th in rebounds and seventh in blocked shots. One could say that their ability on the boards is their only significant weakness, and something they must cover.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they can stop Antetokounmpo and win the battle on the boards. Additionally, they must build an early lead and put the Bucks on their heels.

Final Bucks-Celtics Prediction & Pick

Antetokounmpo is a beast and will want to end the losing streak. Thus, expect the “Greek Freak” to go off on the Celtics and make the fans at the TD Garden go home with coal in their stocking.

Final Bucks-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks: +4.5 (-110)