Before the 2024-25 NBA season, league insider Adrian Wojnarowski shockingly announced his retirement. While Wojnarowski said relatively little upon retirement, a new article on Wojnarowski lays out how former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers played a role in Wojnarowski retiring.

Myers, a former sports agent, served as the GM of the Warriors from 2012 to 2023 before resigning and subsequently joining ESPN as an NBA analyst. There, he worked alongside Wojnarowski, the network's then-top NBA insider.

While Wojnarowski and Myers only officially worked together for about a year, they have known each other for much, much longer. The two were even close enough before Myers landed at ESPN, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, that Wojnarowski “counseled” the former Warriors executive when faced with a decision to leave Golden State after four championships and six NBA Finals appearances.

So when Wojnarowski had thoughts about doing something similar from his job at ESPN, he turned to Myers.

“When Woj told Myers he was thinking about leaving, Myers told him he should,” Mannix wrote. “‘Bob’s brutally honest with you,' Woj says. ‘And he’s like, ‘You’re not going to be fun to be around if you do this another year.” When Woj expressed reservations about walking away, Myers reminded him, ‘Quitting on top is not the same as quitting.'”

Why did Adrian Wojnarowski retire?

Wojnarowski ultimately decided to retire in September, shortly before the new NBA season was set to begin. He said at the time that “time isn’t in endless supply,” which he has now revealed was in reference to a prostate cancer diagnosis he received last February.

While he said the cancer is being treated and should not require surgery, Wojnarowski decided that spending his days hovering over his phone and posting on X, formerly Twitter, about what players are going where in the NBA was not worth it anymore.

Instead, he is now the general manager of the men's basketball program of his alma mater, St. Bonaventure. In the role, according to the team's website, Wojnarowski “will serve the coaching staff in managing a wide range of responsibilities including name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities and as a liaison with collectives; transfer portal management; recruit, family and alumni player relationships; professional player programs; and program fundraising.”

Wojnarowski worked for ESPN from 2017 to 2024 and previously spent nearly a decade at Yahoo Sports and worked for newspapers in New Jersey, Connecticut, and California before his stint at Yahoo.