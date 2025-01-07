Dwight Howard recently joined the GAUDS show, where he discussed his long-running tension with Shaquille O'Neal. Howard made it clear that he is fed up with Shaq constantly throwing shade at him in public. O'Neal responded to Dwight Howard's recent remarks, intensifying their ongoing beef.

The legendary big man posted in his X (formerly Twitter) what seemed like his final statement about their issue. “Dwight Howard the fact u think I care about u is funny, but I won’t ever bring your name up again sensitive big man, a jokester that can’t take a joke. Won’t ever say your name again ever again. Have a great day and now u have been deleted. Have a great day.”

O'Neal threw some serious shade with his hashtags, including #dontneedvalidationyoudo #stayoffpodcasts #thefactyouthinkicareisfunny #yougottashowrespecttogetrespect #nowyouredeadtome.

Shaq's beef with Dwight Howard explained

The animosity between O'Neal and Howard has persisted for years, particularly as Howard gained recognition, with many drawing parallels between his playing style and personality and Shaq's.

O'Neal has particularly criticized Howard for adopting the “Superman” nickname, which Shaq made famous during his career. Over time, O'Neal has regularly called out Howard's performance and attitude, claiming he lacks toughness and genuineness.

However, in Howard's view, their ongoing feud began when O'Neal disrespected him, prompting him to feel the need to defend himself. Dwight also shared that he nearly went to TNT studios to confront Shaq directly.

Dwight Howard's point-of-view in the matter

“That was the thing I hated the most. He always thought I was trying to be him. But if I wanted to be you or be like you, shouldn't you take that as a compliment as to how great you are as a player and a person? I never wanted to be Shaq at any level. Have I wanted to take certain things from his life and implement it into my life?” said Howard

“Of course, I do that with Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, all these people. Why because they all have certain things I could use and make myself better… Never disrespected him. He's always had something to say. And there are times I've gotten upset and been like ‘Yo, Shaq, this has got to stop'… I was like ‘Do we need to throw hands?'” he continued.

“The only thing I would do with Shaq is mimic his voice. But what else can I mimic him about?… You're 50 years old… You continue to talk about me. I'm going to have to come to you. And it's not violent. But it's like ‘Ay man, what the f**k?'. We got family, we got kids.”

Frustration in the feud

Howard appeared visibly frustrated during the interview, showing how much this ongoing feud has affected him. Most recently, Shaquille O'Neal belittled Dwight Howard's 2020 NBA championship win with the Lakers, labeling him a “bus rider.” Despite Howard’s success, Shaq has continued to criticize him at every opportunity.

“Why don't I talk about you online? Your family can see this. Your friends can see this… I'm not going to disrespect you as a man. But you keep doing it, so I'm gonna have to talk to you man to man. I was finna roll up to the studio and be like ‘Yo, what's the deal?'… We're still going on with the pettiness, at what point does it stop? Do you have a real issue? Let's move past it… Sit down and have a conversation,” Howard remarked.

Only time will tell if Shaquille O'Neal will follow through on his promise to end the feud. However, considering their past, it's hard to imagine this being the last chapter in their back-and-forth.