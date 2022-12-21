By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Chicago Bulls will travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Bulls-Hawks prediction and pick, laid out below.

Chicago has struggled this season, going 12-18 to fall to 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Chicago snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Miami last time out. Head coach Billy Donovan has a tall task to turn this team around, and a matchup against Atlanta is no easy ask.

Atlanta has gone 16-15 this season, riding a current two-game winning streak. As can be deciphered by the near-even record, Atlanta has not had a winning streak longer than three games, squashing any real momentum. The Hawks are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Here are the Bulls-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bulls-Hawks Odds

Chicago Bulls: +6 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: -6 (-110)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

DeMar DeRozan has continued his dominance, leading the team with 25.8 points and 4.7 assists per game. DeRozan has also pulled in 4.9 rebounds per game. Zach LaVine, the high-flying combo guard, is second with 21.7 points, and 4.2 assists per game. Nikola Vucevic has cleaned up the boards, averaging 10.5 rebounds and 16.7 points per game, the lone Bull to average a double-double. Shockingly, Chicago ranks 24th in the league with 42.1 rebounds per game. Atlanta has allowed 45.7 rebounds per game to opponents. Now, without Clint Capela, Atlanta is at a disadvantage. Chicago averages 7.5 steals per game, which ranks 10th in the league. Alex Caruso leads the team with 1.6 steals per game, also shooting 36.4 percent from behind the arc.

Chicago ranks third with an 82.2 free throw percentage, and Atlanta fouls 19.9 times per game. Chicago’s offense ranks 15th with 113.2 points per game, while their defense has been average, ranking 18th with 114.7 points allowed per game.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Trae Young leads the team with 27.3 points and 10.0 assists per game. Dejounte Murray is second with 20.6 points and 6.1 assists per game and leads the team with an impressive 1.8 steals per game. The team has welcomed back Murray from a recent injury. Big man Clint Capela is the second Hawks player averaging a double-double, with 12.1 points and 12.0 rebounds per game. Capela is set to miss at least another week with a calf injury.

Atlanta has averaged 43.9 rebounds per game, which is 10th in the league, while Chicago has allowed 43.1 rebounds per game, ranking 10th in the league. John Collins is back from his recent injury, averaging 12.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Collins is now the team’s most reliable big man with Capela on the shelf briefly. Collins has shot 49.1 percent from the field. AJ Griffin has provided a spark off the bench, averaging 10.7 points while playing 21.5 minutes per game across his 27 appearances. Clearly, the team has missed Capela, who has been out since last week.

Atlanta has averaged 114.3 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league, but ranks fourth by turning the ball over just 13.5 times. Atlanta’s defense has been slightly below-average, ranking 19th with 115.4 points allowed per game.

Final Bulls-Hawks Prediction & Pick

Chicago has been bad of late, but losing Capela is a huge blow for Atlanta. Neither defense is good enough to keep the total under.

Final Bulls-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Chicago +6 (-110), over 236 (-110)