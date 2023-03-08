The NBA Sixth Man of the Year race is heating up! The New York Knicks on in the middle of a hot streak right now and Immanuel Quickley has been a huge part of it. Be sure to stay tuned to our NBA odds series with more on betting around The Association.

The Knicks won nine-straight games until falling to the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday night. They are (9-1) in their last 10 games and are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. During that run, Quickley put on a show off the bench. He is averaging 13.4 points on the season, but averaged 18.3 points and 4.3 rebounds off of 51.2% shooting in his last 10 games.

Malcolm Brogdon has been the favorite ever since Russell Westbrook was traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers a few weeks back. Now, those two are dead even with the same odds to win the award. The biggest difference between the two is that Quickley has started 12 games this season whereas Brogdon has appeared off the bench in every game so far this year.

Brogdon has a slight advantage with his 14.8 points per game and is also leading the NBA in 3-point percentage at 46.1%. Fellow teammate Al Horford is 3rd in the NBA at 45.1%. Brogdon also averages 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists on the year shooting 49% from the floor … all of which is higher than Immanuel Quickley in those respective statistics. This race will be neck and neck all the way until the final game of the season. If the Knicks continue to play well and Quickley is a part of it, then don’t expect much separation between the two.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Sixth Man of the Year Odds

Malcolm Brogdon: -110

Immanuel Qucikley: -110

Norman Powell: +3000

It’s clear that it will come down to one of these two players as Normal Powell is a bit too far out of reach to win. It’s a little too close to call right now, but if you are wanting to pick between the two I would favor Brogdon as the Celtics are a higher seed and his stats are a bit better than Quickley’s throughout the season.