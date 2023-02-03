LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers saw a massive boost in their NBA title odds after news of Kyrie Irving’s trade request surfaced.

Before Irving’s trade demand on Friday, the Lakers were at +4100 to win the NBA championship. When it was revealed that Irving wants a move away from Brooklyn, LA’s title odds improved to +3000 amid expectations that they are going to land the veteran guard, per Fanduel.

Irving has reportedly given the Nets an ultimatum: it’s either they deal him away on or before the February 9 trade deadline or he leaves in free agency and they get nothing in return.

Plenty of teams has since been linked for a potential Irving trade, though the loudest talks are coming from the Lakers who have shown interest in the star guard before when he asked for a move out of Brooklyn in the offseason.

LeBron James fueled the trade speculations even more when he tweeted an eye and crown emoji on Friday, seemingly reacting to Kyrie Irving’s trade demand. While he didn’t really say anything, many assume that it’s a sign of his interest for a reunion with his former Cleveland Cavaliers running mate.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers will actually make a move for Kyrie or if the Nets will even be willing to deal him away, though the Purple and Gold definitely have the assets to pull it off. Should Irving end up becoming a Laker, expect the title odds of the team to increase even more.