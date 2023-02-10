The new-look Dallas Mavericks will hit up the road to take on one of the more surprising teams in the league in the Sacramento Kings. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Mavericks-Kings prediction and pick will be made.

After Dallas’ NFL team once again disappointed in the postseason (sorry Cowboys fans), all eyes turn to the Mavericks as the acquisition of Kyrie Irving has turned some heads throughout the NBA. In his first game as a Maverick, Irving led the way with 24 points in the wake of Luka Doncic’s continued absence. Winners in five of their previous seven games, there is certainly some buzz surrounding this franchise at the moment.

As for the Kings, Sacramento fans could not be more ecstatic about where the future lies. Entering play with a 31-23 record which includes a firm grasp on the three-seed out west. Without question, Sac-Town is ready for their squad to make a statement ahead of this evening’s matchup versus a talented Dallas squad.

Here are the Mavericks-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Kings Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -1 (-108)

Sacramento Kings: +1 (-112)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Kings

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Even during Luka’s ongoing absence due to a heel injury that was suffered a little over a week ago, the Mavericks have dug deep and have found ways to win regardless.

Unfortunately, Mavericks and NBA fans throughout the world will have to wait to get their first glimpse at how Dallas plays with a backcourt of Doncic and Irving working their magic together. Since Doncic isn’t quite where he wants to be to make a return to the floor for the first time since Feb. 2nd, Dallas will need to have another repeat of how they were able to take care of business in the win against the Clippers.

While the glitz and glamor of adding Irving will be all the talk, the Mavericks still need to play together as a team. In their latest win over the Clippers, Dallas did a phenomenal job at shooting lights out from the perimeter. With a shooting clip of 48.6% from downtown, the Mavs were able to overcome a whopping 18 turnovers on the night due to knocking down open looks time and time again.

Obviously, being that hot from trey land again will prove to be difficult, but even connecting on big-time shots down the stretch could get them over the hump when it comes to winning and covering the spread.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

First things first, not only are the Kings the highest-scoring team in the league, but they boast one of their more exciting and electrifying point guards in North America. Not needing an introduction, point guard De’Aaron Fox is the heartbeat of this roster as he is averaging a career-high 50.4% from the floor while scoring 24.2 PPG so far this season.

On paper, Sacramento has scored a combined 270 points in their last two wins in large part due to their ability to shoot effectively while also taking care of the basketball. Alas, the Kings are committing roughly around 13 turnovers per game but have done a much better job of late in running their offense to perfection without giving the opposition a chance to accumulate points off of giveaways. With that in mind, if the Kings can play clean basketball for a full 48 minutes of play, then they may improve upon their solid 29-24 record ATS.

In addition, Sacramento’s Achilles heel has no doubt been their inability to get stops defensively, and while they have been scoring a plethora of points during their mini two-game winning streak, they have given up an average of 124 points during that span. Certainly, most teams would go down in defeat if they gave up that amount of scoring, and Sacramento will only be so hot offensively for so long. In order to cover, the Kings must be able to guard the Mavericks for the entirety of the shot-clock while also forcing turnovers in the process. If they cannot, then the Kings may be in for a long day.

Final Mavericks-Kings Prediction & Pick

At first glance, this hotly contested Western Conference matchup between a pair of championship-contending hopefuls has the makings of being great. However, the Kings are 17-11 within the confines of their home building while the Mavericks have struggled on the road all season long. Not to mention, it may take a few games for Dallas to get adjusted to their new acquired star power. Hammer the Kings and don’t reconsider it.

Final Mavericks-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings +1 (-112)