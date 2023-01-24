The Washington Wizards (20-26) visit the Dallas Mavericks (25-23) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 8:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Mavericks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Washington has won two consecutive games but still sits in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards covered 47% of their games while 50% went over the projected point total. Dallas has lost four of their last five ye remains in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Mavericks covered 35% of their games while 56% went over. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams. The Wizards took the first game in Washington 113-105.

Here are the Wizards-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Wizards-Mavericks Odds

Washington Wizards: +7.5 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Mavericks

TV: NBCS Washington, Bally Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Washington enters tonight as a major underdog but has a great chance to cover against a Dallas team that is just 8-13 against the spread as a home favorite. The Wizards feature a middling offense that has thrived in the paint. Despite ranking 23rd in scoring (112.5 PPG), the Wizards rank 13th in points in the paint (51 PPG). That bodes well for them tonight considering Dallas’ 16th-ranked interior defense. Defensively, the Wizards are middle of the pack – ranking 15th in points allowed (113.3 Opp. PPG). However, they do a good job forcing tough shots as they allow the sixth-lowest field goal percentage (46% Opp. FG%).

Offensively, the Wizards will be looking to replace a good deal of production in the wake of Kristaps Porzingas’ injury. Guard Bradley Beal will likely see an uptick in usage. Beal has been solid this season, averaging 22.5 PPG and 5.2 APG while shooting 53% from the floor. While Beal has been limited to just three games this month, he put together solid performances in his last two outings and will likely be featured heavily tonight. Beal is no stranger to huge workloads as he scored 30+ points per game in back-t0-back seasons prior to Porzingas’ arrival.

Between Porzingas’ injury and the Rui Hachimura trade, forward Kyle Kuzma will likely see a massive workload going forward. Kuzma finds himself in the midst of a career year, averaging a career-high 21.1 PPG. He’s also chipped in 7.6 RPG while maintaining a career-high 46% field goal percentage. Kuzma is primed for a big night tonight after averaging 27 PPG and 10.3 RPG across his last four appearances. Additionally, he had arguably his best game of the year in their earlier date with Dallas. In the Wizards’ win, Kuzma scored 36 points on 14/26 shooting and pulled down 11 rebounds. Expect another big performance tonight, especially with Dallas missing a key piece down low.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Despite some struggles of late, the Mavericks sit in a great position to cover tonight thanks to their strong defense. Dallas allows the eighth-fewest points in the league (112.2 Opp. PPG). They are particularly successful at limiting opposing outside shots as they allow the fewest threes per game (11.1 Opp. 3PM/Game). That being said, Dallas struggles on the glass and will be without big man Christian Wood due to an injury.

With Wood out, Dallas will need one of their backup bigs to step up if they want to cover a hefty home spread. Dwight Powell is the obvious candidate as he started each of their last two games. Although he hasn’t been especially productive, the 6’10”, 240 lbs. big man provides the Mavericks with some much-needed size down low. Notably, he scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds in their prior meeting with Washington.

Dallas may not need any other big man to step up if Luka Doncic continues to rebound the way he has over the last two games. With Wood out, Luka averaged 11 RPG over their last two outings. He’s been a strong rebounder all season but clearly has the ability to step things up a notch when needed. Luka has been one of the most consistently-dominate players all season, averaging 33.6 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 8.7 APG while shooting 50% from the floor. Additionally, he holds the second-best odds on FanDuel to win MVP – and for good reason. While he did struggle in their prior loss to Washington, expect a bounce-back performance tonight

Final Wizards-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Despite a big injury for Washington, I like the Wizards to keep things close against a Mavericks team that has had trouble covering hefty spreads this season.

Final Wizards-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Washington Wizards +7.5 (-110)