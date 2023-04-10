The NBA Play-In Tournament kicks off as the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39)! Action tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Lakers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Timberwolves-Lakers NBA Play-In odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Play-In Odds: Timberwolves-Lakers Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +7.5 (-108)

Los Angeles Lakers: -7.5 (-112)

Over: 229.5 (-112)

Under: 229.5 (-108)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 7-3

ATS Record: 40-42 (49%)

Over Record: 39-43 (48%)

The eighth-seeded Timberwolves made rounds across the NBA landscape on Sunday after two notable incidents in their final game of the regular season. Center Rudy Gobert swung at forward Kyle Anderson before fellow forward Jaden McDaniels fractured his hand after punching a wall. While McDaniels surely won’t play due to his injury, Gobert’s status remains up in the air after he was sent home from the game. On paper, those look like devastating events for the Timberwolves. However, the Wolves often looked better with Gobert off the court and they did manage to come back and bring home a 113-108 win after the events transpired. Additionally, the Timberwolves won the regular season series against the Lakers 2-1 which included a 110-102 win in Los Angeles.

If the Timberwolves want to cover as sizable road underdogs against the Lakers, they need their two stars to show up. While forward Anthony Edwards struggled (by his standards) against the Lakers this season, he proved to be the alpha dog in Minnesota. He carried the Timberwolves during the regular season, leading the team with 24.6 PPG to go along with 5.8 RPG and 4.4 APG in a team-high 79 games played. The 21-year-old possesses incredible potential and he improved in each of his first three seasons in the NBA. Additionally, the former No. 1 overall pick proved his playoff chops last season. Although they eventually lost their first-round series, Edwards balled out to the tune of 25.2 PPG on 46% shooting. The NBA Playoffs often mark a major leap forward in a young superstar’s career and ANT has a great opportunity to propel his team to a major upset.

Part of the reason Edwards’ season was so impressive was because of the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. KAT appeared in just 29 games this season and averaged just 20.8 PPG – the lowest mark since his rookie season. That being said, the 27-year-old proved to be a matchup nightmare for Los Angeles. He led Minnesota with 22 PPG on 46% shooting in two prior meetings with the Lakers. While he notably struggled in the playoffs, KAT could be inspired to prove the naysayers wrong in a must-win.

The X-factor for the Timberwolves tonight is Mike Conley. Minnesota shocked the league when they essentially swapped D’Angelo Russell for Conley at the trade deadline. Given his age, Conley didn’t always bring it on a night-to-night basis but he looked particularly effective against the Lakers. In two games, Conley averaged 19.5 PPG and 5.0 APG. His efficiency was especially impressive as he shot 59% overall and 50% from three. Look for the veteran to step up in a huge spot for his new team.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 8-2

ATS Record: 40-41-1 (49%)

Over Record: 44-38 (54%)

The Lakers march into the play-in game as arguably the hottest team in the NBA but still with plenty of doubters. Los Angeles compiled a 16-7 record after the All-Star break – the second-best mark in the league over that span. Their defense took a massive leap forward following their trade deadline moves as they allowed just 112.6 PPG since the break – a top 10 mark in the league. With a revamped roster, the Lakers figure to be a tough out but will need their stars to show up (and stay healthy) if they want to cover a hefty spread against the Wolves.

For as good as their role players performed over the second half of the season, the Lakers inevitably will go as far as LeBron James and Anthony Davis take them. Both stars played some of their best basketball of the season over the second half of the year. Although LeBron missed some time with an injury, he still put up 24.1 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 6.0 APG in 10 games since the All-Star break. LeBron ended the season on a high note as the league’s All-Time leading scorer dropped 36 points in their final win against Utah. As for Davis, he proved to be the No. 1 option with James out, averaging 25.8 PG and 12.8 RPG in 21 games since the break.

Final Timberwolves-Lakers Prediction & Pick

With all the drama surrounding Minnesota, this feels like a great chance to hop on some added value with the Timberwolves. The Lakers may come out ahead, but the Timberwolves will keep it close.

Final Timberwolves-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves +7.5 (-108)