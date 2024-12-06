There are 85 NBA players who can't be traded this season until Dec. 15. That is because of the “recently signed trade restriction” rule that prevents teams from trading players right away after signing them to new deals. Although the NBA trade deadline is still months away, Dec. 15 will unofficially kick off the trade season.

While the vast majority of these players won't be moved, there are some big-name players eligible to be traded starting on Dec. 15. That doesn't mean they will be traded, nor does it mean they are trade candidates, it just means that they could be traded if a deal worked out. After all, unexpected and huge trades happen all of the time in the NBA these days. So, check out the gallery to see the 10 best NBA players who will be trade-eligible starting on Dec. 15

1. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James signed a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason after they drafted his son, Bronny James. The opportunity to form one of the rare father-son duos in sports history was too much to pass up for one of the best players in NBA history.

Even though the elder James will be trade-eligible starting on Dec. 15, he won't be going anywhere. The future Hall of Famer has shown signs of regression this season, as evidenced by his recent historic shooting slump, but he has done too much for the league for the Lakers to move off of him. The former first-overall pick still offers the Lakers their best chance to win, too. Even in a down year where Father Time has started to show flashes of creeping in, James is still one of the best players in the league and the best player who qualifies for this list.

Even in year 22, which puts James in a tie for the most seasons played ever, James is still averaging 22.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game. The athleticism has started to fade in comparison to what we are used to with James, but it is still elite in comparison to his peers. Of course, nobody matches James' basketball IQ, either. Retirement is on the horizon for James, but considering Bronny's presence on the Lakers roster, a trade is out of the question.

2. Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Pascal Siakam was arguably the best player traded at the NBA trade deadline last season, but he was on an expiring contract, and the Indiana Pacers traded for him knowing he could walk in free agency. Indiana had no desire to use him as a rental, though, and they signed him to a long-term deal in the offseason and made him a player who qualified for the “recently signed trade restriction” rule.

Siakam looked like the missing piece last season, as he elevated the Pacers and helped them make a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Championship. The Pacers have taken a step back this season, though. Regardless, they are committed to Siakam as a part of their core, which still has tons of potential, so he likely won't be traded anytime close to Dec. 15, 2024.

Siakam is now on the wrong side of 30, but he is still scoring more than 20 points per game thanks to his three-level scoring, and the power forward is one of the better defensive players on the Pacers roster.

3. James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers

James Harden, like LeBron James, is probably past his prime. The three-time scoring champion has had a little bit of a resurgence this season, though. With Kawhi Leonard out with an injury and Paul George now playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, Harden has been the clear-cut number-one option in Los Angeles.

The Clippers are running everything through him, and it has led to the team being better than expected. Harden is much more of a facilitator than a scorer like he used to be, as evidenced by his 8.5 assists per game, but he is also scoring at a higher rate. After scoring only 16.6 points per game last season, Harden is up to 21.6 points per game this year.

A big reason that the Clippers brought Harden back was so that they could have someone who could sell tickets in the Clippers' first season playing in the Intuit Dome. His production has made that decision look like a good one. Harden's early success would make you think that the Clippers won't trade him, but you never know how things will unfold with the guard. Harden is regularly involved in drama and trade rumors, and he hasn't been afraid to request trades throughout his NBA career. Crazier things involving Harden have happened than a potential 2024 Harden trade, and he can officially be moved on Dec. 15.

4. Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George was a part of a massive roster overhaul in the offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers. He was one of the biggest free agent gets in recent memory because his versatile skill set was supposed to work perfectly alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Instead, all three have dealt with injuries this season, and Philadelphia has fallen to 5-15.

The big three have only played six minutes together in one game in total, but health hasn't been the only issue for George. Even when he has been on the court, he hasn't looked like the same player that the 76ers thought they were getting when they signed him. His stats are down across the board, specifically his scoring figures, as George is only averaging 15.9 points per game.

The 76ers might have to decide on pulling the plug on this season sooner rather than later. Because George is signed to a four-year deal, the team likely won't commit to a full rebuild that involves a George trade, but something has to change in Philadelphia.

5. DeMar Derozan, Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan was another All-Star caliber player who signed with a new team in the offseason. The six-time All-Star forms an offensive-minded big three with Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox on the Sacramento Kings roster. The team is still working out the kinks, but DeRozan's mid-range production has been much welcomed by the team.

6. Isaiah Hartenstein, Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a surplus of draft picks in recent years, but they also had money to spend in free agency. They invested heavily in Isaiah Hartenstein, but his debut with the team was set back after a hand injury. He has returned at the right time, though.

Chet Holmgren suffered an injury right before Hartenstein returned, and he has played a huge role in keeping the Thunder atop the standings. He is an excellent rebounder with advanced pass skills for a center, which has made him a perfect fit in the pass-first Thunder offense.

It will be interesting to see if Hartenstein remains a starter when Holmgren returns and if the team utilizes a twin towers starting lineup or if he will move to the bench and work strictly as a backup five. Either way, the Thunder are thriving, and they are much more likely to trade for players after Dec. 15 and before the NBA trade deadline than they are to trade away players.

7. Klay Thompson, Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson seemed like a Golden State Warrior for life, but that changed when a sign-and-trade sent him to the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason. The Mavericks, who made the NBA Finals last season, added one of the best three-point shooters of all time when they added Thompson.

The legendary shooting guard was only expected to get more open looks, with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic demanding so much attention, too. Instead, regression has been evident, as Thompson is having by far the worst season of his career. He is only shooting 36% from deep en route to 12.7 points per game.

At this point, the Mavericks would be better off hoping Thompson figures things out than pursuing a trade for him, as his trade value likely isn't very high.

8. Chris Paul, San Antonio Spurs

Chris Paul is another aging superstar. The all-time great point guard was brought into the fold with the San Antonio Spurs solely to be a pure point guard who can get Victor Wembanyama the ball. So far, he is doing just that. At age 39, Paul also isn't looked at as the lead guard of the future, though.

A trade involving Chris Paul is unlikely, even after he becomes trade-eligible on Dec. 15, but the Wake Forest product has gotten used to being on the move in recent seasons. After long stints with the New Orleans Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers, Paul has bounced around from the Houston Rockets to the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Phoenix Suns to the Golden State Warriors and now to the Spurs over the recent seasons.

9. Buddy Hield, Golden State Warriors

Buddy Hield got off to a hot start in his first year with the Warriors, and at the same time, his team started hot. While both have since cooled down, Hield is still climbing up the all-time three-point makes list. He has been the perfect Klay Thompson replacement so far, but Hield is no stranger to trade rumors. Nothing suggests that the Warriors would move Hield, but he has been one of the top trade targets on the market multiple times before.

10. Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris caught a lot of flack during his time with the 76ers, but that was largely because of his massive contract. Now, Harris is in Detroit, playing his second stint in the Motor City. The Pistons, who were one of the worst teams ever during their historic losing streak last year, has been a lot better this season, and Harris is a big reason why.

He has sacrificed numbers for the betterment of the team, but he isn't completely in the clear from being traded yet. The Pistons have lost three straight and seven out of 10, and if they revert to their old ways, they might once again enter a seller's mindset and further their rebuild. Harris would be one of the most attractive veteran trade pieces that they have.