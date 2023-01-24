The Los Angeles Clippers performed better than expected with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George out for such an extended period during the 2021-22 campaign. One of the reasons for their overperformance was the breakout season of backup center Isaiah Hartenstein, showing off his ability to function as a playmaking hub on offense. Hartenstein was then able to parlay his strong play into a two-year, $16.7 million deal with the New York Knicks, no small feat for a player who has bounced around the NBA for the majority of his career.

However, Hartenstein just has not been able to perform as well as he did with the Clippers in the Big Apple. Thus, even with the injury to starting center Mitchell Robinson, Hartenstein could find himself available in a trade. And if that happens, he could very well end up returning to the team that has maximized his skillset.

According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, league executives have said that the Clippers are interested in a trade for Isaiah Hartenstein to fill their much-needed frontcourt void behind starting center Ivica Zubac.

Despite playing more minutes per night with the Knicks, Hartenstein’s numbers, particularly his playmaking totals, have fallen off. After tallying 2.4 assists per night with the Clippers, he is tallying a measly 0.7 dimes a night with the Knicks in more minutes played per game. Simply put, the Knicks have shelved his ability to dictate plays with his facilitating skills from the high post, and his play has suffered as a result.

It’s no secret that the Clippers are hunting for a potential upgrade in their big man situation. There have been plenty of rumors linking them to a potential deal for Myles Turner, or even Naz Reid. But it’s difficult to envision a better fit than Isaiah Hartenstein, as he has proved that he could thrive in LA.