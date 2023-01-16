Kemba Walker’s stint with the Dallas Mavericks didn’t last long, but in his short time with the team, he proved that he could still be a valuable player for an NBA team. Despite that, the Mavs moved on from him after nine games, leaving Walker searching for another opportunity to find a new home in the NBA.

While those opportunities appear to be few and far between right now, it seemed like Walker had an interesting opportunity to go play more consistent basketball in Italy. It was rumored that Walker was closing in on a potential move out to Italy, but those rumors have now been shot down, with Walker apparently focused on finding his next chance to play in the NBA rather than in an overseas league.

“Kemba Walker’s immediate focus is securing his next opportunity in the NBA, according to a source familiar with Walker’s plans. It was erroneously reported in Italy on Saturday that Walker — who became a free agent on Jan. 6 after a six-week stint with the Dallas Mavericks came to an end — was finalizing a deal with EuroLeague fixture Olimpia Milano.” – Marc Stein

It would have been interesting to see Walker take an overseas opportunity in an attempt to get more minutes on the court after playing rather sparingly over the past season and a half now. And while no one is doubting that that offer is on the table for him, Walker seems intent on finding his way back into the NBA. Walker certainly proved he can still play, even if he isn’t the player he once was, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get picked up by another team at some point in the second half of the season.