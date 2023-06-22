The NBA trade buzz has been picking up steam quickly, especially with the draft and free agency about to be the talk of the league. The Memphis Grizzlies just landed Marcus Smart in a three-way deal with the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards in a wild Wednesday.

However, the Grizzlies were targeting somebody else from the Orlando Magic before they landed Smart, and that player is Franz Wagner, per Yahoo NBA insider Jake Fischer.

‘The Grizzlies have dangled multiple first-round picks in pursuit of various wing players such as Mikal Bridges dating back to the February trade deadline, sources said. Magic swingman Franz Wagner is believed to be another young player Memphis has targeted in recent months. Sending a pair of late first-rounders for Smart — the Warriors certainly aim to be among the best in the West next season — seems like a strong middle ground between marginal improvement and a home run swing for the Grizzlies, while Smart has three years left on a value contract with an average annual salary of $19 million.'

To no surprise, the Magic might not be very inclined to send away Wagner, who is part of a terrific young core that should only get better with the draft and free-agency pickups. But the Magic could end up trading away either Jalen Suggs or Cole Anthony, depending on how things turn out.

Nonetheless, as Fischer mentions, the Grizzlies landing a solid starter such as Smart for a pair of mid-first-round picks is a great move, especially with Dillon Brooks all but gone this summer. The trade buzz across the league will only gain more traction over the next month or so.