Rumors are that tension is rising in the Detroit Pistons' front office due to the amount of playing time Jaden Ivey is receiving.

The Detroit Pistons have plenty of exciting young players, but right now it's not quite working. With that in mind, rumors are beginning to swirl around Jaden Ivey's usage on the team. If that's the case, then changes could be made at some point in the season.

After finishing sixth in the Rookie of the Year voting last season, Ivey has noticeably played fewer minutes this year. They have a plethora of guards on the roster. However, rumors suggest the organization wants Ivey to play a more substantial role, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

“Ivey's place has been the most curious piece of the Pistons' puzzle. He wasn't the first guard off [Monty] Williams' bench against New York. Nor the second. Ivey's inconsistent run under Williams, who signed a five-year, $78.5 million contract this offseason that marked the richest deal in NBA history upon agreement, has sparked some tension among Detroit decision-makers this season.”

Apparently, Monty Williams loves playing rookies Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser. So much so, that Jaden Ivey is playing off the bench instead of the starting lineup. However, the Pistons' second-year guard doesn't seem too bothered by the playing time right now.

“There wasn’t anything said. Once I saw what was going on, coming off the bench was no problem for me. I love every single one of these dudes in here. I'd ride for them any day. Coming off the bench isn't a confidence thing or a downer for me. I'm still confident in my game and play the same way.”

At least Ivey is staying positive about his current playing time. Regardless, it's still shocking to see someone who averaged 16.3 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds while playing over 30 minutes per game be regressed to a lesser role. So much so, that Ivey is playing nearly 10 minutes less than his rookie year.

If this keeps up, rumors regarding Jaden Ivey and the Pistons will continue. Teams across the league will likely monitor the situation closely as the trade deadline approaches.