As the Golden State Warriors have been connected to Jimmy Butler and trade rumors for the longest time, there seems to be some clarity in their possible pursuit. While former players such as Shaquille O'Neal want to see the Warriors trade for Butler, the latest reporting from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel puts that notion to bed.

According to Siegel, Golden State “won't be pursuing Butler” with the reason given is that they would have to trade such players as Andrew Wiggens and Jonathan Kuminga which they don't want to do.

“It has been reported for weeks that the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets, two of Jimmy's preferred destinations, are not interested in trading for him right now,” Siegel wrote. “That remains the case heading into the trade deadline. The same can be said about the Golden State Warriors, as they won't be pursuing Butler because they hold no desire to trade Andrew Wiggins right now, multiple league sources said.”

“Golden State also doesn't view a large package,” Siegel continued. “Which would include Jonathan Kuminga, for Butler as an upgrade that drastically changes their fate for the better right now. So, what could the Dubs possibly do before the NBA trade deadline?”

Butler is amid his second suspension with the Heat due to “conduct detrimental to the team” which was also stated in the team's statement for his first seven-game absence. This time, the team would accredit Butler missing a team flight to Milwaukee which is one of the many transgressions made by both sides.

If not Jimmy Butler, who would the Warriors trade for?

Looking at the Warriors and their trade deadline plans, the organization is looking to craft a pathway forward in how to maximize their roster. One of those ways can be the Warriors going after Chicago Bulls star Nikola Vucevic which Siegel says he “remains a trade target the Dubs are interested in.”

“This organization is still caught up between sacrificing assets to slightly increase its outlook or holding onto what they have to figure things out in the offseason,” Siegel wrote. “An ounce of doubt has been cast from rival teams regarding the Warriors wanting to trade Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II, two players on expiring contracts coming up in trade rumors.”

“The Warriors still hold high regard for both championship-proven talents despite them being the easiest players for Golden State to move in trade talks,” Siegel continued. “With this said, Nikola Vucevic remains a trade target the Dubs are interested in, sources said, yet they won't increase their offer to pursue him. Currently about $6 million above the tax line, the Warriors have some key decisions to make over the next two weeks.”

It remains to be seen what will happen, but it wasn't too long ago when Butler reportedly had the Warriors as one of his preferred destinations as said by ESPN's Shams Charania. However, there seemed to be following reports that the prospects of Butler going to the Warriors seemed unlikely.

At any rate, Golden State is currently 22-22 which puts them 11th in the Western Conference as there is no doubt disappointment recently after starting 12-3. With the trade deadline looming on Feb. 6, they hope to get better as their next game is against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.