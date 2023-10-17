There are so many talented players in the NBA right now, which is why it is extremely hard to compile a list ranking everyone against each other. However, that is exactly what we have done at ClutchPoints, as we have slowly revealed our Top 100 players list week-by-week with the start of the 2023-24 season right around the corner. Each breakdown of the rankings can be seen below:

NBA Top 100 Player Rankings (weekly):

Nikola Jokic won NBA Finals MVP last season, but it was Joel Embiid who came away with the regular-season MVP trophy. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and LeBron James each received All-NBA honors once again, yet where did they find themselves on the rankings? There are also rising stars in LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, and so many others who are looking to prove that they are the next face of the league.

Rookies such as Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, and Chet Holmgren were not included on this list since they have not played an official game in the NBA, but every other player in the league was eligible for these rankings.

So without further ado, here is ClutchPoints' full official 2023-24 NBA Top 100 player rankings.

Nos. 100-91

Tap here for full breakdown of those ranked #100 through #91 in NBA Top 100 Player Rankings

100. Austin Reaves – G – Los Angeles Lakers

99. Caris LeVert – G – Cleveland Cavaliers

98. Walker Kessler – C – Utah Jazz

97. Wendell Carter Jr. – C – Orlando Magic

96. Bobby Portis – C – Milwaukee Bucks

95. Herbert Jones – G/F – New Orleans Pelicans

94. Jalen Williams – G/F – Oklahoma City Thunder

93. Kevon Looney – C – Golden State Warriors

92. Norman Powell – G – Los Angeles Clippers

91. Anfernee Simons – G – Portland Trail Blazers

Nos. 90-81

Tap here for full breakdown of those ranked #90 through #81 in NBA Top 100 Player Rankings

90. Spencer Dinwiddie – G – Brooklyn Nets

89. Tobias Harris – F – Philadelphia 76ers

88. RJ Barrett – G/F – New York Knicks

87. Nicolas Claxton – C – Brooklyn Nets

86. Robert Williams III – C – Portland Trail Blazers

85. Keegan Murray – F – Sacramento Kings

84. Jaden McDaniels – F – Minnesota Timberwolves

83. Josh Giddey – G/F – Oklahoma City Thunder

82. Trey Murphy III – F – New Orleans Pelicans

81. Jalen Green – G – Houston Rockets

Nos. 80-71

Tap here for full breakdown of those ranked #80 through #71 in NBA Top 100 Player Rankings

80. Franz Wagner – G/F – Orlando Magic

79. Derrick White – G – Boston Celtics

78. Bojan Bogdanovic – F – Detroit Pistons

77. Cameron Johnson – F – Brooklyn Nets

76. Michael Porter Jr. – F – Denver Nuggets

75. Jordan Poole – G – Washington Wizards

74. Keldon Johnson – F – San Antonio Spurs

73. OG Anunoby – F – Toronto Raptors

72. Terry Rozier – G – Charlotte Hornets

71. Chris Paul – G – Golden State Warriors

Nos. 70-61

Tap here for full breakdown of those ranked #70 through #61 in NBA Top 100 Player Rankings

70. Marcus Smart – G – Memphis Grizzlies

69. Deandre Ayton – C – Portland Trail Blazers

68. Scottie Barnes – G/F – Toronto Raptors

67. Kyle Kuzma – F – Washingto nWizards

66. Myles Turner – C – Indiana Pacers

65. Tyrese Maxey – G – Philadelphia 76ers

64. Tyler Herro – G – Miami Heat

63. Jordan Clarkson – G – Utah Jazz

62. Brook Lopez – C – Milwaukee Bucks

61. Jarrett Allen – C – Cleveland Cavaliers

Nos. 60-51

Tap here for full breakdown of those ranked #60 through #51 in NBA Top 100 Player Rankings

60. Aaron Gordon – F – Denver Nuggets

59. Nikola Vucevic – C – Chicago Bulls

58. Rudy Gobert – C – Utah Jazz

57. Cade Cunningham – G – Detroit Pistons

56. Malcolm Brogdon – G – Portland Trail Blazers

55. Klay Thompson – G – Golden State Warriors

54. Kristaps Porzingis – C – Boston Celtics

53. Fred VanVleet – G – Houston Rockets

52. Evan Mobley – F/C – Cleveland Cavaliers

51. Russell Westbrook – G – Los Angeles Clippers

Nos. 50-41

Tap here for full breakdown of those ranked #50 through #41 in NBA Top 100 Player Rankings

50. CJ McCollum – G – New Orleans Pelicans

49. Andrew Wiggins – F – Golden State Warriors

48. Jerami Grant – F – Detroit Pistons

47. Darius Garland – G – Cleveland Cavaliers

46. Dejounte Murray – G – Atlanta Hawks

45. Paolo Banchero – F- Orlando Magic

44. Jaren Jackson Jr. – F – Memphis Grizzlies

43. Khris Middleton – F – Milwaukee Bucks

42. Draymond Green – F/C – Golden State Warriors

41. Desmond Bane – G – Memphis Grizzlies

Nos. 40-31

Tap here for full breakdown of those ranked #40 through #31 in NBA Top 100 Player Rankings

40. Mikal Bridges – G/F – Brooklyn Nets

39. Tyrese Haliburton – G – Indiana Pacers

38. Jrue Holiday – G – Boston Celtics

37. Zach LaVine – G – Chicago Bulls

36. Bradley Beal – G – Phoenix Suns

35. Julius Randle – F – New York Knicks

34. Lauri Markkanen – F – Utah Jazz

33. Jalen Brunson – G – New York Knicks

32. Bam Adebayo – C – Miami Heat

31. Karl-Anthony Towns – C – Minnesota Timberwolves

Nos. 30-21

Tap here for full breakdown of those ranked #30 through #21 in NBA Top 100 Player Rankings

30. Trae Young – G – Atlanta Hawks

29. DeMar DeRozan – F – Chicago Bulls

28. LaMelo Ball – G – Charlotte Hornets

27. Jamal Murray – G – Denver Nuggets

26. Jaylen Brown – G/F – Boston Celtics

25. Paul George – G/F – Los Angeles Clippers

24. Anthony Edwards – G – Minnesota Timberwolves

23. James Harden – G – Philadelphia 76ers

22. Pascal Siakam – F/C – Toronto Raptors

21. Kyrie Irving – G – Dallas Mavericks

Nos. 20-11

Tap here for full breakdown of those ranked #20 through #11 in NBA Top 100 Player Rankings

20. Domantas Sabonis – C – Sacramento Kings

19. Zion Williamson – F – New Orleans Pelicans

18. Brandon Ingram – F – New Orleans Pelicans

17. Anthony Davis – F/C – Los Angeles Lakers

16. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – G – Oklahoma City Thunder

15. Ja Morant – G – Memphis Grizzlies

14. De'Aaron Fox – G – Sacramento Kings

13. Donovan Mitchell – G – Cleveland Cavaliers

12. Kawhi Leonard – F – Los Angeles Clippers

11. Jimmy Butler – F – Miami Heat

Top 10

Tap here for full breakdown of those ranked #10 through #1 in NBA Top 100

10. Devin Booker – G – Phoenix Suns

9. Damian Lillard – G – Milwaukee Bucks

8. LeBron James – G/F – Los Angeles Lakers

7. Jayson Tatum – F – Boston Celtics

6. Luka Doncic – G – Dallas Mavericks

5. Joel Embiid – C – Philadelphia 76ers

4. Stephen Curry – G – Golden State Warriors

3. Kevin Durant – F – Phoenix Suns

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

1. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets