There are so many talented players in the NBA right now, which is why it is extremely hard to compile a list ranking everyone against each other. However, that is exactly what we have done at ClutchPoints, as we have slowly revealed our Top 100 players list week-by-week with the start of the 2023-24 season right around the corner. Each breakdown of the rankings can be seen below:
NBA Top 100 Player Rankings (weekly):
- NBA Top 100 player rankings: 100-91
- NBA Top 100 player rankings: 90-81
- NBA Top 100 player rankings: 80-71
- NBA Top 100 player rankings: 70-61
- NBA Top 100 player rankings: 60-51
- NBA Top 100 player rankings: 50-41
- NBA Top 100 player rankings: 40-31
- NBA Top 100 player rankings: 30-21
- NBA Top 100 player rankings: 20-11
- NBA Top 100 player rankings: 10-1
Nikola Jokic won NBA Finals MVP last season, but it was Joel Embiid who came away with the regular-season MVP trophy. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and LeBron James each received All-NBA honors once again, yet where did they find themselves on the rankings? There are also rising stars in LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, and so many others who are looking to prove that they are the next face of the league.
Rookies such as Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, and Chet Holmgren were not included on this list since they have not played an official game in the NBA, but every other player in the league was eligible for these rankings.
So without further ado, here is ClutchPoints' full official 2023-24 NBA Top 100 player rankings.
Nos. 100-91
100. Austin Reaves – G – Los Angeles Lakers
99. Caris LeVert – G – Cleveland Cavaliers
98. Walker Kessler – C – Utah Jazz
97. Wendell Carter Jr. – C – Orlando Magic
96. Bobby Portis – C – Milwaukee Bucks
95. Herbert Jones – G/F – New Orleans Pelicans
94. Jalen Williams – G/F – Oklahoma City Thunder
93. Kevon Looney – C – Golden State Warriors
92. Norman Powell – G – Los Angeles Clippers
91. Anfernee Simons – G – Portland Trail Blazers
Nos. 90-81
90. Spencer Dinwiddie – G – Brooklyn Nets
89. Tobias Harris – F – Philadelphia 76ers
88. RJ Barrett – G/F – New York Knicks
87. Nicolas Claxton – C – Brooklyn Nets
86. Robert Williams III – C – Portland Trail Blazers
85. Keegan Murray – F – Sacramento Kings
84. Jaden McDaniels – F – Minnesota Timberwolves
83. Josh Giddey – G/F – Oklahoma City Thunder
82. Trey Murphy III – F – New Orleans Pelicans
81. Jalen Green – G – Houston Rockets
Nos. 80-71
80. Franz Wagner – G/F – Orlando Magic
79. Derrick White – G – Boston Celtics
78. Bojan Bogdanovic – F – Detroit Pistons
77. Cameron Johnson – F – Brooklyn Nets
76. Michael Porter Jr. – F – Denver Nuggets
75. Jordan Poole – G – Washington Wizards
74. Keldon Johnson – F – San Antonio Spurs
73. OG Anunoby – F – Toronto Raptors
72. Terry Rozier – G – Charlotte Hornets
71. Chris Paul – G – Golden State Warriors
Nos. 70-61
70. Marcus Smart – G – Memphis Grizzlies
69. Deandre Ayton – C – Portland Trail Blazers
68. Scottie Barnes – G/F – Toronto Raptors
67. Kyle Kuzma – F – Washingto nWizards
66. Myles Turner – C – Indiana Pacers
65. Tyrese Maxey – G – Philadelphia 76ers
64. Tyler Herro – G – Miami Heat
63. Jordan Clarkson – G – Utah Jazz
62. Brook Lopez – C – Milwaukee Bucks
61. Jarrett Allen – C – Cleveland Cavaliers
Nos. 60-51
60. Aaron Gordon – F – Denver Nuggets
59. Nikola Vucevic – C – Chicago Bulls
58. Rudy Gobert – C – Utah Jazz
57. Cade Cunningham – G – Detroit Pistons
56. Malcolm Brogdon – G – Portland Trail Blazers
55. Klay Thompson – G – Golden State Warriors
54. Kristaps Porzingis – C – Boston Celtics
53. Fred VanVleet – G – Houston Rockets
52. Evan Mobley – F/C – Cleveland Cavaliers
51. Russell Westbrook – G – Los Angeles Clippers
Nos. 50-41
50. CJ McCollum – G – New Orleans Pelicans
49. Andrew Wiggins – F – Golden State Warriors
48. Jerami Grant – F – Detroit Pistons
47. Darius Garland – G – Cleveland Cavaliers
46. Dejounte Murray – G – Atlanta Hawks
45. Paolo Banchero – F- Orlando Magic
44. Jaren Jackson Jr. – F – Memphis Grizzlies
43. Khris Middleton – F – Milwaukee Bucks
42. Draymond Green – F/C – Golden State Warriors
41. Desmond Bane – G – Memphis Grizzlies
Nos. 40-31
40. Mikal Bridges – G/F – Brooklyn Nets
39. Tyrese Haliburton – G – Indiana Pacers
38. Jrue Holiday – G – Boston Celtics
37. Zach LaVine – G – Chicago Bulls
36. Bradley Beal – G – Phoenix Suns
35. Julius Randle – F – New York Knicks
34. Lauri Markkanen – F – Utah Jazz
33. Jalen Brunson – G – New York Knicks
32. Bam Adebayo – C – Miami Heat
31. Karl-Anthony Towns – C – Minnesota Timberwolves
Nos. 30-21
30. Trae Young – G – Atlanta Hawks
29. DeMar DeRozan – F – Chicago Bulls
28. LaMelo Ball – G – Charlotte Hornets
27. Jamal Murray – G – Denver Nuggets
26. Jaylen Brown – G/F – Boston Celtics
25. Paul George – G/F – Los Angeles Clippers
24. Anthony Edwards – G – Minnesota Timberwolves
23. James Harden – G – Philadelphia 76ers
22. Pascal Siakam – F/C – Toronto Raptors
21. Kyrie Irving – G – Dallas Mavericks
Nos. 20-11
20. Domantas Sabonis – C – Sacramento Kings
19. Zion Williamson – F – New Orleans Pelicans
18. Brandon Ingram – F – New Orleans Pelicans
17. Anthony Davis – F/C – Los Angeles Lakers
16. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – G – Oklahoma City Thunder
15. Ja Morant – G – Memphis Grizzlies
14. De'Aaron Fox – G – Sacramento Kings
13. Donovan Mitchell – G – Cleveland Cavaliers
12. Kawhi Leonard – F – Los Angeles Clippers
11. Jimmy Butler – F – Miami Heat
Top 10
10. Devin Booker – G – Phoenix Suns
9. Damian Lillard – G – Milwaukee Bucks
8. LeBron James – G/F – Los Angeles Lakers
7. Jayson Tatum – F – Boston Celtics
6. Luka Doncic – G – Dallas Mavericks
5. Joel Embiid – C – Philadelphia 76ers
4. Stephen Curry – G – Golden State Warriors
3. Kevin Durant – F – Phoenix Suns
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks
1. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets