Who is the best player in the NBA?

This is a question basketball fans debate every single year, and it's one that often has no right answer. MVP candidates such as Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry and LeBron James are obviously amongst the best of the best, but one player cannot win his team a championship. Getting to and winning the NBA Finals is a team effort, which is why the 100th-best player in the league can hold nearly as much importance as the top player.

Across the league, the talent gap from team to team has closed dramatically, so the 2023-24 season could be the most competitive we have seen in a while. There are so many impactful and skillful basketball players across all 30 teams, which makes it difficult to narrow things down to only 100 players.

The 2023-24 NBA season will officially begin on Oct. 24, per the league's official schedule release, and we will be revealing our Top 100 rankings in groups of 10 players weekly. These rankings take into account the season each player is coming off of, their role on their team, what we have been accustomed to seeing from them and much more, so of course, this list is simply a matter of opinion.

*NOTE: Rookies such as Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren were not included in these rankings, as they have yet to play in a regular-season game.

This week, we are taking a look at the 10 players who find themselves ranked 80th through 71st in the NBA. Let's dive right into things with one of the young leaders of the Orlando Magic

80. Franz Wagner – SF – Orlando Magic

2022-23 NBA season stats: 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 48.5 FG%, 36.1 3P%

Just because he may not be the most athletic player doesn't mean that Franz Wagner is not a high-impact player for the Orlando Magic. Since he was drafted eighth overall in 2021, Wagner has helped change the culture in Orlando and has done so by being a real two-way threat on the wing. His defense goes severely unnoticed, and the 21-year-old can really play anywhere on the floor since he's comfortable with and without the ball in his hands offensively.

Wagner's play is very consistent. He not only became a better facilitator last season, but he improved his three-point shooting as well. Already an efficient scorer when he gets to the rim, Wagner being able to knock down perimeter shots at a high rate will result in him taking that next step as a young player on a rookie deal. Entering his third NBA season, we shouldn't be shocked to see him help lead the Magic back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

79. Derrick White – PG/SG – Boston Celtics

2022-23 NBA season stats: 12.4 points, 3.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 46.2 FG%, 38.1 3P%

With Marcus Smart heading to the Memphis Grizzlies, Derrick White is now the starting point guard for the Boston Celtics, at least that's what head coach Joe Mazzulla has said. The 2022-23 season proved to be White's best since entering the league in 2017 despite being a secondary option offensively. On the defensive side of the floor, White made his presence felt and earned All-Defensive Second Team honors for the first time in his career.

Since joining the Celtics in 2022, the 29-year-old combo guard has been an instant impact player who has seen his three-point shooting improve dramatically. Once a 33 percent shooter from deep earlier in his career, White shot 38 percent from three-point range this past season. It would not be surprising to see him become a 40 percent shooter this upcoming year given the minutes he will see. White is comfortable facilitating an offense and can make an even greater impact defensively, which is why he is one of the better two-way guards in the game today.

78. Bojan Bogdanovic – SF/PF – Detroit Pistons

2022-23 NBA season stats: 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 48.8 FG%, 41.1 3P%

While his name has come up in trade rumors a lot over the last year, Bojan Bogdanovic remains one of the veteran leaders on a young, rising Detroit Pistons team. Bogdanovic has established himself as one of the better perimeter shooting forwards in the game over the last few seasons, and he was very efficient with the Pistons this past season, averaging 21.6 points per game while shooting 41.1 percent from three-point range.

When you think of Bogdanovic, the one thing that comes to mind is immediate production on offense, especially as a catch-and-shoot threat. No matter what, he always seems to be able to hit multiple threes in any game against any opponent. This is why he is such a valuable secondary piece on the Pistons and why multiple teams have been eyeing him. The Utah Jazz found a lot of success and claimed the 1-seed in the Western Conference not too long ago with Bogdanovic as their go-to sharpshooter, and he could wind up holding a similar role once again if the Pistons look to deal him during the 2023-24 season.

77. Cam Johnson – SF/PF – Brooklyn Nets

2022-23 NBA season stats (PHX/BKN): 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 47.0 FG%, 40.4 3P%

Like Bogdanovic, Cam Johnson has made a name for himself by being a reliable catch-and-shoot threat on the wing. However, Johnson is more athletic than the veteran forward and showed flashes of his full potential with the Brooklyn Nets last season. It seems clear that the Nets believe in Johnson after 25 games, otherwise they wouldn't have signed him to a four-year, $108 million contract this offseason.

It is going to be very interesting to see how the Nets utilize Johnson this upcoming year, especially since he has never been a focal point for his team. With the Phoenix Suns, Johnson was a role player behind the likes of Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. In Brooklyn, he is now the No. 2 option alongside Mikal Bridges, a longtime teammate with whom he has great chemistry. It's going to take time, but the Nets have been showing signs of promise since trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. In order for them to continue to grow and become a threat in the Eastern Conference again, Brooklyn will need to lean on Johnson to be one of the stars.

76. Michael Porter Jr. – SF/PF – Denver Nuggets

2022-23 NBA season stats: 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 48.7 FG%, 41.4 3P%

Michael Porter Jr. has dealt with a handful of back problems since he entered the league, leading many to wonder if he would ever be healthy enough to make a significant impact. Well, he is now a champion with the Denver Nuggets after a tremendous bounce-back season. Porter is a great perimeter shooter with confidence that helps make him a top-100 player in today's league.

Every team in the league needs a forward who can move around on the floor and be a threat to score from anywhere. Given his length and shooting abilities, Porter has been the picture-prefect wing for the Nuggets and can really become one of the better forwards in the league if he improves some of his tendencies defensively while continuing to be a stellar rebounder. Under contract through the 2026-27 season, Porter is not going anywhere anytime soon.

75. Jordan Poole – PG/SG – Washington Wizards

2022-23 NBA season stats: 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 43.0 FG%, 33.6 3P%

This offseason's most shocking trade involved the Golden State Warriors giving up on Jordan Poole and sending him to the Washington Wizards in exchange for future Hall of Famer Chris Paul. Poole had been the face of the Warriors' future and probably wouldn't have won their title over the Celtics in 2022 without him. Due to his struggles in the postseason and drama stemming from his altercation with Draymond Green last preseason, Poole now embarks on a new journey as one of the young faces of the Wizards.

A dynamic scorer off the dribble who has learned from the best there is in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson these last few seasons, Poole truly has a chance to be a top-10 scorer in the league this upcoming year. He is undoubtedly going to take 20-plus shot attempts per game and will increase his overall numbers, especially since he averaged 20.4 points per game with the Warriors this past year despite starting in 43 of the 82 games he played in. Poole now has a chip on his shoulder as the Wizards embark on a rebuild, which is a recipe for a breakout season.

74. Keldon Johnson – SF – San Antonio Spurs

2022-23 NBA season stats: 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 45.2 FG%, 32.9 3P%

All the hype surrounding the San Antonio Spurs is focused on Victor Wembanyama, the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama is arguably the best prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James in 2003, but we cannot forget about the established talents already on this youthful Spurs roster. Keldon Johnson has been the best player in San Antonio the last few seasons and should continue to improve. If there was a “Most Improved Team” in the league every year, he would've been on it.

Johnson plays above what his 6'5″ frame suggests and is a smart player on both ends of the floor. Johnson understands when to attack his opponents on the offensive side of the floor and is often disrupting passing lanes on defense. While his numbers may look worrisome from an efficiency standpoint, the 23-year-old was tasked with having to do everything for the Spurs last season. Next to Wembanyama, Johnson's shooting splits should even out and he will continue to prove that he can be an impactful 3-and-D player on the wing. This young duo could be one to watch for many years to come in San Antonio.

73. OG Anunoby – SF/PF – Toronto Raptors

2022-23 NBA season stats: 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 47.6 FG%, 38.7 3P%

The Toronto Raptors are a major unknown in the NBA right now. Fred VanVleet left in free agency and Pascal Siakam has been involved in a handful of trade rumors over the last few months. While they seem destined to take a step backwards, the Raptors still have a lot of talent on their roster. OG Anunoby is one of the players who could maintain their relevance in the Eastern Conference. Anunoby has dealt with a handful of injuries early on in his career, but when available, he has been a top-10 perimeter defender out on the wing.

Between his quickness and versatility, Anunoby can guard any position, including some smaller centers, and his 1.9 steals per game this past year led the league. Defensively, he's as good as they get, and Anunoby is extremely efficient as a perimeter shooter on offense. He may not be an All-Star talent, but the Raptors have one of the better two-way wings in the entire league. This is why they have not been willing to trade him despite there being interest from around the league.

72. Terry Rozier – PG/SG – Charlotte Hornets

2022-23 NBA season stats: 21.1 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 41.5 FG%, 32.7 3P%

Terry Rozier coming in at 72nd overall on this list is going to be surprising to many, especially since the Charlotte Hornets are not that impressive of a team right now. While he may not be his team's top option, nor a player who can instantly help them turn around their recent misfortunes, Rozier has played his role to perfection through the years and is one of those players who does not get enough credit for his performances.

He averaged a career-high 21.1 points per game last season and recorded 12 games with at least 20 points in January, tied for the third-most in the league that month. Offensively, Rozier can flip the switch and be an All-Star-like scorer at any moment, especially if his three-point shot is falling. Sometimes Rozier's confidence and will to lead his team can limit his production, but there is no denying that he is an electric scorer. Charlotte is going to be looking to get things going in the right direction during the 2023-24 season, which is a burden that cannot only fall upon LaMelo Ball's shoulders. This is why Rozier is so important to the Hornets' potential success.

71. Chris Paul – PG – Golden State Warriors

2022-23 NBA season stats: 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 44.0 FG%, 37.5 3P%

As mentioned before, this offseason's biggest trade involved the Warriors and Wizards, as 12-time All-Star Chris Paul is now teammates with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. It is going to be very weird seeing Paul take the floor with the Warriors' core, especially since they have fought against one another for so many years. Now 38 years old, the big question surrounding the future Hall of Famer revolves around how much he can still impact winning, as that is the only reason why the Warriors traded for him.

The 2022-23 season was not too kind to Paul, as he played in only 59 games due to injuries. However, he still managed to average 8.9 assists per game and is still one of the most efficient playmakers in the league when looking at his assist-to-turnover ratio. The Warriors are hopeful the veteran will be able to take a lot of the facilitating duties off Curry, which could open up their offense tremendously. He's older, less agile and has been injury-prone over the last couple of seasons, but experience is something that cannot be taught. Paul still wants to win and can lead any team's backcourt given all the years he has been in the league. Say what you want, but Paul is still one of the better true point guards in the league.