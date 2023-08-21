Who is the best player in the NBA?

This is a question basketball fans debate every single year, and it's one that often has no right answer. MVP candidates such as Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry and LeBron James are obviously amongst the best of the best, but one player cannot win his team a championship. Getting to and winning the NBA Finals is a team effort, which is why the 100th-best player in the league can hold nearly as much importance as the top player.

Across the league, the talent gap from team to team has closed dramatically, so the 2023-24 season could be the most competitive we have seen in a while. There are so many impactful and skillful basketball players across all 30 teams, which makes it difficult to narrow things down to only 100 players.

However, that is exactly what we have done here at ClutchPoints!

The 2023-24 NBA season will officially begin on Oct. 24, per the league's official schedule release, and we will be revealing our Top 100 rankings in groups of 10 players weekly. These rankings take into account the season each player is coming off of, their role on their team, what we have been accustomed to seeing from them and much more, so of course, this list is simply a matter of opinion.

Now, let's take a look at the players who find themselves in the 90-81 range entering the 2023-24 season.

*NOTE: Rookies such as Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren were not included in these rankings, as they have yet to play in a regular-season game.

90. Spencer Dinwiddie – PG/SG – Brooklyn Nets

2022-23 NBA season stats (DAL/BKN): 17.3 points, 6.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 43.8 FG%, 36.9 3P%

After spending five years with the Brooklyn Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract with the Washington Wizards in a sign-and-trade agreement. Dinwiddie was then dealt to the Dallas Mavericks that same season, only to be traded again this past year back to the Nets. Fully recovered from an ACL injury he suffered in 2020, the veteran point guard has been the perfect guard for the new-look Nets to have.

Dinwiddie can play with or without the ball in his hands, which is why he is a valuable asset in his team's backcourt. While shooting has never really been a focal point in his game, the guard has shot 35.7 percent from deep over the last two seasons. It was a limited sample size, but in the 26 games he played with Brooklyn last season, the 30-year-old averaged 9.1 assists per game, tied for the fifth-highest in the league during this span. While he is entering the final year of his contract, Dinwiddie will enter the new season as a focal point for the Nets alongside Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson.

89. Tobias Harris – SF/PF – Philadelphia 76ers

2022-23 NBA season stats: 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 50.1 FG%, 38.9 3P%

Ever since he entered the league in 2011, Tobias Harris has been nothing but a consistent presence at either forward position, yet people always tend to blame him for his team's misfortunes because of his high salary. Harris has been with the Philadelphia 76ers since the middle of the 2018-19 season and has continued to be an efficient secondary scoring option. In fact, he shot just under 39 percent from deep last season, and his 14.7 points per game average does not tell the whole story about the impact he can have.

Sure, maybe Harris isn't the star Joel Embiid and James Harden are, but you know what you are going to get with him on both ends of the floor. Every team in the league is constantly looking for a player like this, which is why Harris will likely have numerous suitors in free agency next summer. Entering the 2023-24 season, he remains a key option for the 76ers, with a likely role increase coming amid the drama surrounding Harden.

88. RJ Barrett – SG/SF – New York Knicks

2022-23 NBA season stats: 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 43.4 FG%, 31.0 3P%

When you are a top draft pick in the NBA, the expectations thrown your way are that you will be an instant All-Star and All-NBA-caliber player. Very few prospects truly live up to this type of hype. In the case of RJ Barrett, he is still growing into a top talent. The New York Knicks swingman is on the verge of having a breakout season, which may very well come this upcoming year given the success he is finding with Team Canada ahead of the FIBA World Cup.

Even though he is often heavily criticized for his play, Barrett put up very respectable numbers a season ago given that he is the third option in New York behind Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. Becoming a more consistent three-point shooter and not always looking to attack with his left hand on offense will open up the door for Barrett to become a borderline All-Star. The Knicks are going to be good this upcoming season, and the 23-year-old will need to continue rising to the occasion for them to reach their full potential.

87. Nic Claxton – C – Brooklyn Nets

2022-23 NBA season stats: 12.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 70.5 FG%

Last season proved to be very beneficial for Nic Claxton, as he emerged as one of the better two-way centers in the entire league. While he is not a modern-day big man who can stretch his game out to the perimeter shooting-wise, Claxton is extremely athletic, he understands how to play pick-and-roll sets at a high level and he is a menace around the rim on both ends of the court. Claxton shot a league-high 70.5 percent from the floor, while his 2.5 blocks per game ranked second only behind Jaren Jackson Jr., the league's Defensive Player of the Year.

The Nets have found their center for many years to come in Claxton, who is just as important to their success as Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. Not many big men in the league can run from one end to another on the court like the 24-year-old can. As a result, he is very deserving of being included on this Top 100 players list.

86. Robert Williams III – C – Boston Celtics

2022-23 NBA season stats: 8.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 50.1 FG%, 74.7 3P%

While we are talking about athletic shot blockers at the center position, we might as well bring up Robert Williams III with the Boston Celtics. What his role will look like alongside Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis is not yet known, but when he is healthy, Williams is the perfect center for Boston to have alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Williams was instrumental in their run to the 2022 NBA Finals, and the only reason why his numbers from last season do not look great is because he was hurt for most of the year.

If he can stay on the floor given his knee issues, the Celtics big man could potentially lead the league in blocked shots. We also have all seen what he can do on the receiving end of lobs to the rim. Williams is a bruiser in the paint and he's one of the strongest centers in the NBA. Still just 25 years old, the sky's the limit for what he can achieve in Boston.

85. Keegan Murray – SF/PF – Sacramento Kings

2022-23 NBA season stats: 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 45.3 FG%, 41.1 3P%

The Sacramento Kings were the best storyline to come out of the 2022-23 season. They ended their 16-season playoff drought, Mike Brown won the Coach of the Year Award, De'Aaron Fox emerged as an All-Star talent and a new, positive energy surrounds this entire organization. Another great thing to come out of last year for the Kings was rookie Keegan Murray. Setting a new rookie record for three-pointers made, Murray is already a focal point for his organization and looked extremely confident in the few Summer League games he played in this offseason.

Already proving to be a reliable three-point shooting weapon, the next step in Murray's journey will remain on the offensive end of the floor with his ability to attack and get to the rim. The Kings already have talented scorers on their roster, so the emergence of Murray as a multidimensional weapon would make this team a real title threat. Big things are expected from him entering his second year in the league as the 23-year-old forward scratches the surface of what he can accomplish.

84. Jaden McDaniels – SF/PF – Minnesota Timberwolves

2022-23 NBA season stats: 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 51.7 FG%, 39.8 3P%

Aside from punching a wall and breaking his hand in the final game of the regular season, the 2022-23 season was a major success for Jaden McDaniels. He improved dramatically as a scorer on the wing and improved his three-point shooting percentage from 31.7 percent in 2021-22 all the way to 39.8 percent. While his numbers may not show it, McDaniels also came into his own as a complete, versatile defender who can guard virtually any position.

Barely left off the All-Defensive team for some reason, McDaniels is a 3-and-D threat who won't turn 23 until the end of September. There is still plenty of room for him to grow and improve in all aspects of his game, which is why the Minnesota Timberwolves value him so highly. If the Timberwolves are going to become the championship contender they hope to be, they will need key secondary factors alongside Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. McDaniels has proven to be this type of player.

83. Josh Giddey – PG/SG – Oklahoma City Thunder

2022-23 NBA season stats: 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 48.2 FG%, 32.5 3P%

No team in the league has put themselves in a better position to find sustainable long-term success than the Oklahoma City Thunder. They are one of the youngest teams in the league and continue to add high-potential talents year after year in the NBA Draft. Now through two seasons in the league, Josh Giddey is a veteran on the Thunder at 20 years old. An All-Rookie performer during his first season, Giddey improved as a scorer this past year while putting up almost identical numbers across the board.

His three-point shot looked smoother, he seemed more confident attacking the basket and the former sixth overall pick is rapidly becoming one of the league's best playmakers alongside All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Oklahoma City's backcourt. Giddey is a taller, stronger guard who utilizes his size well, especially when it comes to grabbing rebounds, which sets him a part from other backcourt talents in the league. As the Thunder continue to grow into a force in the West, Giddey will be at the center of their success.

82. Trey Murphy III – SG/SF – Oklahoma City Thunder

2022-23 NBA season stats: 14.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 48.4 FG%, 40.6 3P%

Trey Murphy III being ranked ahead of some others like Tobias Harris and RJ Barrett may come as a shock to some. Then again, if you have watched this kid play, then you understand why Murphy is on the rise across the league. A lengthy wing who can really play anywhere on the floor, Murphy has the IQ and tenacity to be a two-way player the New Orleans Pelicans turn to for many years to come.

Both Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson dealt with injuries that kept them out of a vast period of time last season, and Murphy was the player to step up for this team. He can explode for 20 points in any given game and can absolutely be a 40 percent three-point shooter every single season like he was this past year. We always see players take a massive leap in their third season, and having the mentors he does in New Orleans, Murphy is definitely a talent on the Most Improved Player watch list.

81. Jalen Green – SG – Houston Rockets

2022-23 NBA season stats: 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 41.6 FG%, 33.8 3P%

Speaking of Most Improved Player, Jalen Green from the Houston Rockets should be at the top of everybody's preseason list for this honor after he led the Rockets in scoring a season ago. While Green's shooting numbers are not that impressive, we have to take into account the volume and role this young player has seen early in his career. The 2021 second overall pick has been the only source of production in Houston these last two seasons and has been tasked with leading the offense, which resulted in him taking 1,359 total shot attempts, the 10th-most in the league.

Green is an electric scorer who uses his athleticism to his advantage, especially against slower, non-agile guards on the perimeter. He can get hot from three-point range and is as good as they come when running in transition. With Fred VanVleet now set to run the Rockets' offense, Green can play more off the ball and be an effective cutter and slasher, a role he tends to thrive in. Expect big things from Houston's young guard heading into the 2023-24 season, as he is a star in the making.