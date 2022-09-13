NBA Twitter torn over Adam Silver dropping the hammer on Suns owner Robert Sarver

After a thorough investigation, Adam Silver and the NBA suspended Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million for sexual misconduct and racism in the workplace. But, NBA Twitter was fuming over the ruling and believed Sarver deserved a stricter penalty:

BRUH THATS ITS??? FORCE HIM TO SELL THE TEAM — . (@ammmiiittt) September 13, 2022

$10 million is pocket change for him — Atef (@AboutToRatioU) September 13, 2022

Adam Silver growing weak he banned the clippers owner for life for similar issues — Sebastian (@Sebastian_FL123) September 13, 2022

To be frank, these fans have a point. Robert Sarver was completely disrespectful and inappropriate in the workplace. Not only did he make women feel uncomfortable, but he used the N word a total of five times. This is 2022. That just can’t happen. This is really not a whole lot different than what Donald Sterling did and he was banned from the league for life. Yet, Sarver only gets a year and a mere $10 million fine? Absolute chump change for him.

This is what Sarver had to say on Tuesday, via ESPN:

“While I disagree with some of the particulars of the NBA’s report, I would like to apologize for my words and actions that offended our employee,” Robert Sarver said in a statement through the Suns. “I take full responsibility for what I have done. I am sorry for causing this pain, and these errors in judgment are not consistent with my personal philosophy or my values.

“I accept the consequences of the NBA’s decision. This moment is an opportunity for me to demonstrate a capacity to learn and grow as we continue to build a working culture where every employee feels comfortable and valued.”

The Suns as a team won’t be affected much by Sarver’s absence. However, Adam Silver might’ve dropped the ball here.