The Charlotte Hornets are anxiously hoping that guard LaMelo Ball's left ankle injury isn't serious. The team is cautiously optimistic that Ball doesn't have a significant sprain, per ESPN. He's scheduled to receive an MRI on Wednesday, after getting X rays.

There is some bad news, though, as Ball actually had surgery on his right ankle last year. That means he has injured both of his ankles in less than two calendar years. The Hornets star guard injured his left ankle when stepping on a player's foot in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers Monday.

Charlotte lost that game to the Lakers, 112-107. The Hornets are now 12-31 on the season. Ball left the game in the second quarter when he got hurt, and finished with seven points.

The Hornets badly need LaMelo Ball back soon

The Hornets offense has centered around Ball this season. Ball is throwing shots up at a record pace for the Hornets, with his field-goal attempts per minute at video game levels. He is averaging just a little more than 28 points a game this season, as well as 7.3 assists per contest. Those numbers lead the team in both categories.

Without him in the lineup, Charlotte would need to rely heavily on Miles Bridges for offense. He's the leading scorer on the team who is healthy, after Ball and Brandon Miller are out hurt. Miller is done for the season, causing even more consternation. Charlotte has had to rely heavily on their bench to get the job done on offense, with all of these medical problems.

Hornets coach Charles Lee is a believer in his team, despite the struggles this year winning games.

“I think it’s effort, I think it’s pride, it’s competitiveness, it’s togetherness – all the things we hope to continue to build and just embody every single game and every single day. I’m proud of the group,” Lee said, per NBA.com.

The Hornets will soon be learning a lot more about themselves if Ball isn't able to go again soon. Ball is recognized by many as one of the most talented players in the NBA, but he's battled ankle problems in the last few years. The talented guard even wears ankle braces this season to protect his knees. He's also dealt with a significant wrist injury in the past.

Charlotte has gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, with nearly half of the season's wins coming in recent weeks. The Hornets next play against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Hornets fans certainly hope Ball is back on the floor soon.