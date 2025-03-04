The past month has been an absolute nightmare for Dallas Mavericks fans. First, the Mavericks traded away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Mavericks fans couldn't believe it. Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA, and Dallas let him go. The trade flipped the NBA world upside down. The Mavericks got Anthony Davis in the trade, and in his first game with his new team, he went down with an injury. The nightmare continued on Monday night as Kyrie Irving also suffered an injury, and it ended up being a torn ACL. He is now out for the season.

It's hard to know where to go from here if you're the Mavericks as their entire season has gone off the rails. A lot of Mavericks fans are discussing the next steps, and a lot of them want to see Anthony Davis get traded.

“Dallas should fire Nico and Kidd,” one fan said. “Trade Ad, PJ and Gafford hope to hit on this years pick and tank for a loaded 2026 draft which is their last controlled pick for 4 years. This is the only way to save the franchise from inevitable doom.”

A lot of Mavericks are ready for a rebuild after what has transpired over the last month.

“Sign and trade Kyrie to Houston for our 29 pick, trade AD to Charlotte for our 27 pick, trade Klay to OKC for our 28 pick, trade trade Gafford + PJ to San Antonio for our 30 pick and launch a full rebuild I can't anymore,” another fan said.

One fan thinks that should Anthony Davis should be asking for a trade himself.

“I don’t believe he’d do it, but I’d ask for a trade if I’m AD,” the fan wrote. “There’s no path to contending this year or next. Even if Dallas were able to acquire KD as some kind of stopgap they wouldn’t get there.”

If the Mavericks do try to trade Davis, what would they be able to get in return?

“This my main problem with the Luka trade you gotta get picks man.., idk what AD gets you if you try and trade him again,” a fan said. “I def don’t think you getting anything for 97% of that roster so this a real problem.”

One fan wants Nico Harrison to trade Davis and then never show his face in the state of Texas ever again.

“At this point Nico needs to trade AD for all the picks he should have received for Luka,” the fan said. “Sign and trade Kyrie to whatever team he wants to go to. And then Nico can leave Texas since he won’t be able to show his face here ever again.”

This is a tough time for the Mavericks as their season and trajectory has taken a complete 180 in the last month. It'll be interesting to see how the organization handles this. This is going to be an important offseason in Dallas.