On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets will hit the floor at home for a game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jamal Murray is on the injury report for this game, currently listed as probable with right hamstring inflammation and left hip inflammation. Here's everything we know about Murray's injuries and his playing status vs the Nets on Thursday.

Jamal Murray's playing status vs the Nets

Given his probable status on the injury report, it seems that there is a good chance that Murray will be able to go on Thursday evening against Brooklyn. Murray has been in and out of the lineup with various injuries for the Nuggets in recent weeks, but he did play in their recent home loss to the Detroit Pistons, missing a crucial free throw late with a chance to tie the game.

Joining Murray on the injury report are Aaron Gordon, who is out with a right hamstring strain, Christian Braun, who is out with a left ankle sprain, and Cameron Johnson, who is out with a bone bruise. Meanwhile, Jonas Valanciunas is probable with a right calf strain, while superstar Nikola Jokic will remain out of the lineup with a knee injury.

For the Nets, Terance Mann is questionable with back soreness, while Egor Demin is out due to left plantar fascia injury management.

Overall, the Nuggets have done an impressive job of holding down the fort in the absence of Jokic, who has been sidelined for 15 games after suffering a knee injury against the Miami Heat. However, Denver fans certainly will want to see their team get healthier sooner rather than later.

Thursday's game will mark the return of Michael Porter Jr. to face his old team after the Nuggets traded him for Johnson this past offseason, and he is sure to get a warm reception from the Ball Arena crowd after having helped lead Denver to the 2023 NBA championship.