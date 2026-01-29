The Denver Nuggets have been doing a solid job of holding down the fort in the injury absence of Nikola Jokic, currently just a game out of second place in the Western Conference at 31-16. However, Jokic isn't the only key player on Denver dealing with an injury, as recently, Aaron Gordon went down with a hamstring injury.

On Thursday afternoon, the team got a rough status update regarding Gordon's status moving forward.

“Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks with a right hamstring strain, sources tell ESPN. Gordon re-aggravated the previous hamstring injury he sustained in late November,” reported ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on X, formerly Twitter.

As Charania pointed out, this is the second time that Gordon has suffered a hamstring injury this season, having missed multiple weeks due to the ailment previously sustained in November.

Of course, it was also a hamstring strain that severely limited Gordon in Game 7 of the Nuggets' playoff loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder last season, and many fans are adamant that things may have played out differently had the power forward not gotten hurt.

It's certainly not a great sign that Gordon continues to go down with the same sort of injury, and at this point, the priority for Denver will be keeping him healthy for the postseason.

The Nuggets are next slated to take the floor on Thursday night at home against the Brooklyn Nets in what will be Michael Porter Jr.'s return to face his former team.