The wait is finally over. For years, the narrative surrounding Jamal Murray was that he was the “best player in the NBA to never make an All-Star team.” That changed Sunday when the league officially named the Denver Nuggets guard a Western Conference reserve for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Inglewood.

When Jamal Murray stepped onto the floor at Ball Arena for Sunday night’s high-stakes showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Mile High City faithful gave him the hero’s welcome he has earned a dozen times over.

As the PA announcer introduced the “Your first time All-Star” the arena erupted into a thunderous standing ovation. Chants of “JAMALLSTAR” rained down from the rafters, providing a fitting soundtrack for a player who has served as the heartbeat of Denver’s offense alongside Nikola Jokic.

“JAMALLSTAR!” Jamal Murray receives a standing ovation from Nuggets' fans after earning his NBA All-Star selection 🙌 (via @DNVR_Nuggets)pic.twitter.com/2U0roj3Qmr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 2, 2026

Article Continues Below

Murray’s inclusion feels like a massive weight lifted off the franchise. While he has always been a “playoff riser”, boasting multiple 50-point postseason games and a championship ring, the regular-season accolade had eluded him due to a crowded West backcourt and past injury hurdles.

This season, however, his production left coaches with no choice. Murray is currently torching the league with career-high averages of 25.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game. His efficiency is equally absurd, as he is shooting a career-best 49.2% from the field and 44.7% from three-point range.

The timing of the nod is perfect for a Nuggets team currently sitting second in the West at 33-16. Murray carried the load recently while Jokic recovered from a knee bone bruise, proving he remains one of the most dangerous offensive engines in basketball.

By joining Jokic in the midseason showcase, the duo becomes the first pair of Nuggets teammates to make the All-Star Game together since Carmelo Anthony and Chauncey Billups in 2010. For the player affectionately known as “The Blue Arrow,” the standing ovation was about nine years of resilience finally getting its flowers.