The Denver Nuggets have been quiet off the court as the trade deadline approaches, but their play on the court has been very loud. On Wednesday night, the Nuggets won their fourth game in a row with a dominant second half to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 144-119.

Nikola Jokic was his usual dominant self in this game, finishing the night with 38 points and 10 assists on 15-for-28 shooting and 5-for-13 from beyond the arc. However, the Nuggets also got major contributions from Michael Porter Jr., who tied his career-high with 39 points on incredible efficiency — 16-for-23 from the floor and 5-for-9 from 3 — and also added 12 rebounds.

With their performances in this one, Jokic and Porter became the first pair of teammates in NBA history with 35-point double-doubles and five or more 3-pointers made each in one game, according to Jake Coyne of Stats Perform.

After a very difficult road trip out on the east coast, the Nuggets are now back to playing some very good basketball in their first few games back home in a while. These wins are very important, especially against some of the worst teams in the NBA, while the Nuggets are trying to navigate life without both Russell Westbrook and Peyton Watson due to injury.

Michael Porter Jr. showing his worth before trade deadline

It's looking more and more unlikely that the Nuggets will make a big move before the trade deadline, but Michael Porter Jr. was one name that was constantly floated in trade rumors when the Nuggets were searching for an upgrade. In recent games, Porter has proven why he is so valuable to this Nuggets team and why they would be wise to keep him.

Porter's offense has always come naturally to him. He is an elite shooter and plays very well off of Nikola Jokic, who is able to create open looks for him beyond the arc. Porter has also become a good cutter and a solid finisher around the rim, which allows him to score on the interior.

Defensively, Porter is still a work in progress, but he is much better on that end than he was when he came into the league. He also gives the Nuggets a monster front line next to Jokic and Aaron Gordon, which is a big reason why they are able to survive in that aspect. Porter isn't an elite shot blocker by any means, but his size allows him to be effective tagging rollers and protecting the rim as a weak side defender.

With a string of strong performances, Porter is showing why it would not be wise for the Nuggets to trade him. He is critical to the success of this team and gives them the best chance at competing for a championship this season.