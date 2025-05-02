Stephen A. Smith is not shy about his New York Knicks fanhood. His passion bleeds through the screen during the highs and lows. There are plenty of people questioning the longtime ESPN personality's objectivity today, though, following his latest Top 5 list. Golden State Warriors supporters will be especially combative.

During Friday's episode of “First Take,” Smith ranked the five most clutch shooters left in the 2025 NBA playoffs. He awarded the top spot to Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, who hit a marvelous game-winning 3-pointer to eliminate the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. Stephen Curry is No. 2 with Jamal Murray, Jayson Tatum, and Kawhi Leonard coming in behind him.

If one is to go strictly by what has been transpiring this postseason, then it is extremely difficult to look past Brunson. The two-time All-Star dazzled in crunch time during almost every game of New York's playoff series versus Detroit, putting on a one-man show when the team and fans needed him most.

He is also the reigning Clutch Player of the Year, which recognizes the star who thrives during the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within five points.

Brunson's case is therefore a compelling one. However, he has not experienced the championship success that Curry or the other guys on Smith's list have enjoyed. That distinction will cause many to push back on his No. 1 ranking.

.@stephenasmith's top five most CLUTCH shooters left in the NBA playoffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/EEqzMWwVi6 — First Take (@FirstTake) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Is Warriors' Steph Curry getting overlooked?

Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter the sport has ever known and a four-time champion whose clutch prowess is defined by his signature “night, night” celebration.

While his reputation in critical spots was formerly uneven, earning NBA Finals MVP honors for the first time in 2022 significantly boosted his legacy in that regard. The 37-year-old's credentials are substantial, but Stephen A. Smith does not think he presently belongs at the top of his list.

Right now, Jalen Brunson is stepping up in big spots like no other player. Though, in order to truly earn the status of clutch king in these NBA playoffs, fans will want to see him do it against the defending champion Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. This upcoming series will be a crucial measuring stick for the Knicks as a whole.

Meanwhile, Curry and the Warriors will try to finish off the Houston Rockets on their home floor in Game 6. The future Hall of Famer, despite nursing a thumb injury and scoring 30 points combined in his last two contests, could still erupt without warning. And if he does so on Friday night, the backlash Smith is receiving will increase twofold.