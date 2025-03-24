For the first time since his controversial departure from the Miami Heat via a trade to the Golden State Warriors last February, Jimmy Butler will make appear in South Beach this Tuesday with his new team.

All eyes can be expected to be on Butler, as he returns to his old stomping grounds.

Butler is very much aware of the amplified noise surrounding this upcoming contest, given his history with the Heat.

“What I will tell you is I know the (Miami) fan base really appreciates myself and what I’ve done there,” Butler said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“I’m pretty sure my teammates — my former teammates — do as well. And honestly, I think the whole organization does. When you realize that this is a business, you understand that business isn’t always pretty. It’s not always going to end the way that you want it to end. You just got to be appreciative of what happened and the memories that you’re able to gain throughout it,” Butler added.

Although Butler is appreciative of his time with the Heat, he now plays for the Warriors and there's nothing more important to him in the NBA than helping Golden State achieve the ultimate goal. He'll be there back in Miami simply looking to do whatever it takes for the Dubs to win.

“We’re going to play together,” Butler continued. “And it’s not going to be Jimmy Butler trying to score 70. That’s not it. Like I tell y’all all the time, it’s all about winning.”

Butler, who played five-plus seasons in a Heat uniform, has given the Warriors a big boost. Many questioned whether he would fit nicely alongside two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry, but so far, the former Marquette Golden Eagles star has been proving himself as a valuable piece for the Dubs, who are still battling for a top-six spot in the Western Conference standings.

The Warriors, who are coming off a 124-115 road loss at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks last Saturday, will enter Tuesday's meeting with the Heat with a 41-30 record — good for sixth in the West through Sunday.