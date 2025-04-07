In a heated back-and-forth matchup between two Western Conference rivals, which saw Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green receive both technical and flagrant one fouls, Stephen Curry clashed verbally with Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka. As the first half concluded, Curry and Udoka appeared to exchange words while both teams made their way off the court.

After the game, Curry was asked about his heated exchange with Udoka. The All-Star point guard jokingly explained that he was upset because Udoka had canceled a reservation at his wife’s restaurant in San Francisco, International Smoke.

“He made a reservation at International Smoke, and he canceled it. And so I was kind of upset with him. We went back and forth on that,” said the Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry in his post-game interview.

Steph Curry on the Ime Udoka back-and-forth: "He made a reservation to International Smoke and canceled it. I was upset with him." pic.twitter.com/Sy7D0rfJH3 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 7, 2025

Ime Udoka's side of Stephen Curry's story

After the game, Udoka was asked about the exchange with Curry and referred to it as “a little friendly banter.”

“I was talking to my team about the physicality,” said the Rockets head coach “This is the type of game we like. This is who we are. He said something. I said something. Nothing. A little friendly banter.”

The brief altercation had no lasting impact, and both teams proceeded with their halftime routines without further incident.

More importantly, Udoka developed a solid game plan to defend Curry, and his players executed it flawlessly. As a result, Curry, who had been averaging 41.7 points on 51.3% shooting over his previous three games, was held to just three points against the Rockets, shooting 1-of-10 overall and 1-of-8 from beyond the arc.

The Rockets containing Curry and the Warriors

Houston’s length and athleticism stood out throughout the game. While the Warriors hit six more three-pointers than the Rockets, they struggled in several critical areas. Both teams recorded 11 steals, but the Rockets blocked seven shots and turned 20 Golden State turnovers into 18 points. Houston also dominated fastbreak points, outscoring the Warriors 26-12, and controlled the paint, winning that battle 56-40.

Curry’s previous three games were nothing short of spectacular. Over three consecutive games, he scored 52, 37, and 36 points, totaling 125. This performance placed him alongside Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only players over 35 years old to achieve such a feat in a three-game stretch.

Against the Rockets, Curry faced an early struggle, missing both of his shot attempts in the first quarter. In the second, he took just one shot, but it was a deep three-pointer with only one second left, marking his first and only points of the game. That three also moved him past Reggie Miller for 24th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Curry and the Warriors had a forgettable night, now tied with the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 5 spot in the West.

The Rockets, meanwhile, have climbed to 52-27 and are close to locking up the No. 2 seed in the conference with one more win. They will return to action on Wednesday for another road game against the Clippers.