Longtime sports writer and podcaster Bill Simmons, like many people, enjoys watching Stephen Curry erupt from all areas on a basketball court. Though, he might enjoy it more than the average fan.

On his podcast, while discussing the spectacular 36-point performance the four-time NBA champion posted in a 104-93 NBA Playoffs victory versus the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, Simmons ardently challenged the idea of anyone hating Curry.

He used a lewd analogy that is definitely not safe for work in order to drive his point home, joking that hating Curry is like hating a specific sexual act that will not be explicitly mentioned here. His blunt remark, which cracked up frequent guest of “The Bill Simmons Podcast” Ryen Russillo, brings to light the impact the greatest shooter of all time has had on the hoops culture.

“How do you hate, Steph Curry?” the founder of “The Ringer” asked. “It's ridiculous.” Simmons neglects a couple of key points when making his stance, however.

When an athlete endorses a political figure or cause, regardless of party affiliation, they have no chance of being universally beloved. From a basketball perspective, many fans hold the 37-year-old point guard responsible for the modern game's 3-point heavy style.

They are right of course, but one cannot blame Curry for being so revolutionary that other franchises tried to emulate his long-range excellence. While fans are certainly entitled to dislike what his brand of basketball represents, it feels impossible to not appreciate his unique legacy.

Warriors' Stephen Curry has had a truly improbable run

Lanky guards who throw up shots that have no business going in are not supposed to come out of a mid-major like Davidson and become one of the defining faces of their generation. Stephen Curry shattered the logical expectations for a player of his ilk and helped form the NBA's most recent dynasty.

Yes, his father achieved NBA success and therefore opened a number of doors for him, but there were plenty of obstacles in his way.

Health, defensive pressure, a slight build and a franchise that missed the playoffs in 17 of 18 years– the 2022 Finals MVP and two-time regular season MVP overcame it all. And he is not done yet. In addition to the masterful 12-of-23 shooting display he unleashed on the Rockets in Game 3, Curry also recorded nine assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

Despite Jimmy Butler missing the contest with a pelvic and deep glute contusion, the Warriors keystone led the team to a much-needed home victory. Golden State now leads the series 2-1 and can seize firm control on Monday night. What satisfaction will Curry bring Bill Simmons in Game 4?

This writer surely does not want to know the answer to that question.