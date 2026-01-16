The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Tari Eason is on the injury report, listed as questionable. Eason is dealing with a right ankle sprain, which ruled him out for Thursday's 111-91 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, as the injury bug has bitten the Rockets again. Here's everything we know about Tari Eason's injury and his playing status vs. the Timberwolves.

Tari Eason's injury status vs. Timberwolves

Given Tari Eason's questionable status amid being considered day-to-day after missing the Rockets' matchup against the Thunder on Thursday, there is a chance he'll suit up. Eason has been a fixture on the injury report these days, but much of the time he's been day-to-day.

The Rockets will look to bounce back from their fourth-quarter collapse in their 20-point loss to the Thunder. The Thunder outscored the Rockets 34-16 in the final frame, limiting Kevin Durant to 19 points on 7-of-23 shooting, and Alperen Sengun to 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Eason has missed three consecutive games with his right ankle injury. He last played in a pair of Rockets losses to the Blazers on Januray 7 and 9. Eason is averaging 13.4 points on 41% shooting, including 41.7% from deep, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game in five games in January. He has started in nine of 21 games this season.

Eason is averaging 12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game, while averaging a career-best in field-goal (47.7%), and 3-point shooting (46.9%) percentages this season. The Rockets have dropped five of their last six games, including two to the Blazers, one to the Kings, and the defending champions.

Still, when it comes to the question is Tari Eason playing tonight vs Timberwolves, the answer is maybe.

Rockets injury report

Tari Eason — Questionable — Right ankle sprain

Fred VanVleet — Out — Right knee; ACL repair

Timberwolves injury report

Anthony Edwards — Out — Right foot injury management

Terrence Shannon Jr. — Out — Left foot abductor hallucis strain