The 2025 NBA Finals are not playing out as many people expected. Through three games, the upstart Indiana Pacers hold a 2-1 series lead against the heavily favored Oklahoma City Thunder. That is in large part due to their impressive Game 3 performance at home, as the Pacers beat the Thunder 116-107 in front of a rabid home crowd.

Game 3 on Wednesday played out very differently from the first two games. This was a slugfest with tons of lead changes. But once again, the Pacers took control when it matters most in basketball: the fourth quarter.

Indiana outscored Oklahoma City 32-18 in the final 12 minutes Wednesday night, turning a five-point deficit into a nine-point win. Thus far, that has been the biggest difference in the series.

The Pacers have now outpaced the Thunder 100-73 in the fourth quarter in this series. If that does not change, Indiana will hoist its first NBA Championship trophy in franchise history next week.

It is not going to be an easy trend to reverse, either.

What Indiana has done in the clutch this series is not an aberration. All playoffs long, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers have outplayed their opponents late. They have several double-digit comebacks. Haliburton has shown the clutch gene not once, not twice, but four times already.

That includes when Haliburton crushed the Thunder's souls in Game 1.

Meanwhile, the knock on Oklahoma City, and the only reason there was any doubt they would win the chip entering the playoffs, was their lack of experience. They are typically so busy hammering their opponents that it has not been a question they have had to answer very much.

But against this Pacers team, which now controls the home court, it is something they will have to figure out.