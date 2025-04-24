It's too late in the season to get cute with the scouting reports. The best shot at winning a postseason game and Tuomas Iisalo securing the full-time Memphis Grizzlies job is by granting Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. the offensive freedom they crave. Simply put, tailoring the system to maximize their unique talents is the most logical pathway to the Grizzlies pulling off an upset over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's top-seeded, almost-perfect Oklahoma City Thunder. Incorporating rookie big man Zach Edey into the process would help further endear Iisalo to the front office though.

Fortunately, that strategy might also be huge in helping the Grizzlies lay the groundwork for future NBA Playoffs runs as well.

Empowering Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey to work together while Desmond Bane and Ja Morant find breathing room in the half-court offense could be the best way to worry the Thunder. It might also create a bit more harmony in the locker room. Reports suggest the stars grew frustrated with an offensive scheme that diminished their role as the primary initiators. The old system emphasized spacing, cutting, and relocation over the pick-and-roll-heavy approach Morant thrived in during his All-Star seasons.

Meanwhile, Jaren Jackson Jr., the 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year, is a unicorn. The 25-year-old, 6-foot-10 big man has elite defensive instincts and a versatile offensive game. Under Jenkins, Jackson averaged 22.4 points per game with a 59.7% true shooting percentage, numbers that reflect his potential as a primary scoring option. However, Taylor Jenkins democratized the offense, limiting everyone's touches. This came back to haunt the team in crucial situations.

Enter Tuomas Iisalo, a European coaching prodigy known for his innovative offensive concepts. Ja Morant's Grizzlies marriage may have some shelf life if the Finnish coach can coax a few wins out of this series. It sure would go a long way to winning the permanent job. Zach Edey has to be allowed to clean up the messes.

Thankfully, the 7-foot-4 phenom was all smiles recently when talking to ClutchPoints about doing the dirty work that leads to putback dunks when the stars do not make a shot.

“That's always kind of been the rule,” Edey smiled. “Don't get your shot blocked. Just get it up on the rim, get it high, and I'll go finish it.”

Get to the rim. Get the shot over Chet. Let Edey get eat:#GrindCity pic.twitter.com/NueXypq19R — Dodson (@DoingItDodson) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

No one should be counting Edey out after a tough two-game introduction to the most intense basketball on Earth.

“Jaren was telling me about his first (NBA Playoffs) series and stuff like that,” Edey shared. “He was picking me up. It's a long series and everyone knows that. No matter what the score was, it's just one game…Just got to be better.”

Edey tops the Overall Rebounding Impact charts according to The Basketball Index. Let the rookie worry about keeping Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander off the boards. The Grizzlies can unlock Jackson’s offensive ceiling by integrating him into the pick-and-roll game alongside Morant. In the European theater, Tuomas Iisalo’s teams thrived on bigs who could screen, roll, and pop.

These are the exact roles Jackson is tailor-made for, not the stationary shooter being offered disconnected isolation actions halfway through the 24-second shot clock. Jackson Jr.'s ability to stretch the floor (he’s a career 35.5% three-point shooter) forces opposing bigs to step out, opening driving lanes for Morant or Desmond Bane. Creating mismatches for Jackson Jr. to exploit with his quick first step should be a priority when the Thunder go big to match up with Edey.

First, have Edey screen more. That bruising staple is being used left ofter under Iisalo. In the half-court, Iisalo could run inverted actions, letting Jackson Jr. initiate from the top of the key while Morant cuts or relocates, flipping the traditional guard-big dynamic to keep defenses guessing. The same goes for having Edey screen for Jackson Jr. while Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Scotty Pippen Jr. space the floor and sharpshooting cutting threats.

Defensively, Jaren Jackson Jr. remains the anchor, but Iisalo must ensure he stays on the floor in critical moments. Zach Edey has to learn how to be effective in the postseason eventually. Why not give the rookie more responsibility on defense? The Grizzlies would keep an All-Defensive Team candidate clean on fouls and find out just how close the newest first-round lottery pick investment is to contributing 25+ minutes to a championship contender.