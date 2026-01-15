The Minnesota Timberwolves have been solid so far on the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 27-14 ahead of their game on Friday against the Houston Rockets. Anthony Edwards is continuing to produce at an All-NBA level for Minnesota, and the team has also gotten some great play from power forward Julius Randle as of late.

Presently, many view secondary playmaking on the perimeter behind Edwards as the Timberwolves' biggest weakness moving forward, and recently, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported on a name that Minnesota has been linked to who could help them out in that department.

Siegel noted that scouts around the league “view the Minnesota Timberwolves as a potential landing spot for Malik Monk… he can absolutely be a great player in a system run by Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle.”

Siegel also floated a potential package of Mike Conley, Rob Dillingham, and a second round pick as what the Timberwolves could offer the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Monk.

Monk has been withering away on the Kings this year, although he recently did have an explosive scoring game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, Dillingham has not turned out to be the dynamic bench scorer that the Timberwolves had hoped they were getting when they drafted him two years ago, so it would make sense for them to want to bring in a more established microwave scorer to add to their bench.

While Monk may not fix all of the Timberwolves' issues and get them on the level of the Oklahoma City Thunder out West, he would certainly give Minnesota a more consistent perimeter game when Edwards is off the floor and is a threat to catch fire on any given night.

In any case, the Timberwolves and Rockets are slated to tip off on Friday evening at 9:30 pm ET from Houston.