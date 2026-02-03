On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Timberwolves were involved in a three-team trade with the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons that sent Mike Conley to Chicago, per ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania. The Timberwolves didn't receive a player in the deal and sent the trade through largely for financial reasons, as their luxury tax bill dropped significantly, per ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks.

Now, more information is coming to light on the Timberwolves' reported pursuit of disgruntled Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the wake of this deal.

“Some think that he's going to be on the move before Thursday to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Other people think that he's going to stay with the Bucks through the trade deadline,” reported Brett Siegel, per Clutch Scoops, via ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

“…what's going on in Minnesota right now? Are they making a play for Giannis Antetokounmpo? Or is this a play maybe for Ja Morant? Or maybe, is it a play for both of those guys?” he wondered.

Meanwhile, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported more on the financial incentives that Minnesota gained from the deal.

“Being told the Wolves are receiving cash in their three-team deal with Detroit and Chicago that offloads Mike Conley Jr. to the Bulls, and swaps Kevin Huerter and Jaden Ivey,” reported Fischer on X.

“Minnesota very much remains in active pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, sources say,” he added.

A potential duo of Antetokounmpo and Anthony Edwards would certainly be a scary prospect for the rest of the league, and it remains to be seen how much of their existing core of players the Timberwolves would have to gut in order to make such a deal possible with the Bucks.

In any case, the NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday afternoon. The Timberwolves will next take the floor on Wednesday evening against the Toronto Raptors.