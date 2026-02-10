The Minnesota Timberwolves delivered one of their most complete performances of the season Monday night, powered by a historic outing from Julius Randle. In a 138–116 win over the Atlanta Hawks, Randle cemented his name into Timberwolves franchise history.

Randle finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, recording his third triple-double with Minnesota. The performance moved him into a tie for third place on the Timberwolves’ all-time triple-double list, matching marks set by Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson.

The milestone quickly gained attention around the league. In a post shared by StatMuse on X, formerly known as Twitter, Randle’s stat line was highlighted alongside his place in franchise history.

The Timberwolves seized control of the game early. After Atlanta guard CJ McCollum sparked an initial Hawks run, Minnesota responded with a dominant 40–18 surge stretching from the end of the first quarter into the middle of the second. This run established a decisive halftime lead of 79–52, effectively putting the game beyond the reach of any opponent.

Anthony Edwards led all scorers with 30 points, including 21 in the first half, as Minnesota’s offense overwhelmed Atlanta. The Timberwolves also received strong contributions beyond their starters, continuing a trend of improved depth.

Newly acquired guard Ayo Dosunmu added 21 points off the bench in just his second game with the team, providing a spark and reinforcing the Timberwolves’ versatility. His scoring helped Minnesota maintain momentum whenever the starters rotated out.

The game was not without incident. An on-court altercation escalated early in the fourth quarter between Minnesota center Naz Reid and Atlanta forward Mouhamed Gueye, leading to the ejection of both players.

Atlanta played the contest shorthanded, missing Jalen Johnson, Jonathan Kuminga, and Dyson Daniels due to injury. Despite solid individual efforts from McCollum and former Timberwolf Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Hawks never recovered from the early deficit.

For the Timberwolves, the victory snapped a recent skid and underscored how valuable Randle has become. His ability to score, rebound, and facilitate continues to shape the Timberwolves’ identity as they push forward in the season.