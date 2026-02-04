The Minnesota Timberwolves will be facing the Toronto Raptors, and they could be without two of their key players in the matchup. Anthony Edwards is listed on the injury report with left elbow soreness, while Julius Randle has left thumb soreness. Both players have been the key to the Timberwolves' success this season, and going up against a team like the Raptors, the team would want them to be healthy.

The Timberwolves have also been in the news as the trade deadline approaches, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the top of their list. There seems to be some traction with a possible trade, and the Timberwolves could look different in the next 24 hours or so.

Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle's injury status vs. Raptors

Edwards and Randle are both listed as questionable against the Raptors, which means it probably will be closer to game time before we learn if they'll play or not.

The Timberwolves have been one of the better teams in the Western Conference this season once again, and they've always found a way to execute at a high level on both ends of the floor. Before the deadline, it looks like they're trying to go to the next level, and that means possibly acquiring a talent such as Antetokounmpo.

Moves are already being made to clear space, as the Timberwolves traded Mike Conley Jr. in a three-team deal, and many people think that move was in correlation with making a bigger move. If the Timberwolves do acquire Antetokounmpo, a player such as Randle will most likely have to be in the deal, as well as Jaden McDaniels.

It was also reported by Brett Siegel of Clutch Points that Antetokounmpo has joining Edwards and the Timberwolves at the top of his list as well, so it will be interesting to see what happens.