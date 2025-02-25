The Oklahoma City Thunder appeared in full control with a 25-point lead in the second half against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. However, with Anthony Edwards on the court, no lead is ever safe. The Thunder found that out the hard way on Monday night, as the Timberwolves stormed back with a blistering 41-19 fourth quarter, forcing overtime and sealing a 131-128 win at Paycom Center.

The win had Anthony Edwards fired up—so much so that he let a few f-bombs slip during his post-game interview with teammates Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaden McDaniels. “Way to f*cking hoop, y’all!” he shouted before the courtside reporter quickly stepped in.

Expand Tweet

The excitement is justified when you close out a game with a 16-0 run in the final 3:41 of regulation to take down the Thunder—arguably the league’s best team—on their home court. That’s an undeniably special feat.

Edwards and the Timberwolves had no business being in position to win after the first three quarters. Coming off the second night of a back-to-back, Minnesota got off to a sluggish start and found themselves trailing by 19 at halftime. They managed only 17 points in the second quarter, struggling to keep up with the Thunder, who still boast the best record in the conference.

The Timberwolves showing up when it mattered most

Minnesota steadily chipped away at the deficit before unleashing a scintillating 16-0 run to close out regulation. Jaden McDaniels capped the surge with an and-one, tying the game and forcing overtime. Meanwhile, the Thunder went ice-cold, failing to score for nearly four straight minutes to end the fourth quarter.

With just seconds remaining in overtime, Edwards delivered a clutch defensive play, meeting Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the rim and rejecting his layup attempt—denying Oklahoma City a go-ahead basket.

After Anthony Edwards' clutch block in overtime, Nickeil Alexander-Walker sank two free throws to secure the three-point victory, allowing Minnesota to salvage a series split following their loss in Minneapolis on Sunday night.

McDaniels led Minnesota with 27 points and 10 rebounds, helping the team improve to 32-27. Naz Reid contributed 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Edwards nearly recorded a triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists.

Gilgeous-Alexander was close to a triple-double for the Thunder, tallying 39 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in the loss—the team's 11th of the season. Jalen Williams contributed 27 points, while Aaron Wiggins provided a spark off the bench with 19.

The victory pushed the Timberwolves into the No. 7 seed in the West. While the Thunder have solidified themselves as one of the league’s elite teams—especially with Gilgeous-Alexander playing at an MVP level—their late-game meltdown was a tough setback.