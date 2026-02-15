Anthony Edwards remains the most charismatic and confident figure in the NBA, never shying away from making bold claims. Recently, the Minnesota Timberwolves star made waves by asserting his defensive dominance, stating he would have no trouble guarding Kyrie Irving in a one-on-one scenario.

Despite Irving currently recovering from a torn ACL, Edwards expressed total belief in his own abilities to stop one of the greatest ball-handlers the game has ever seen.

This fearless attitude has been the driving force behind Minnesota's success this season, as evidenced by their 118-105 win over the Mavericks on January 28, 2026.

In that game, Edwards contributed a versatile line of 20 points, six rebounds, and six assists, proving he is much more than just a scorer as the Wolves maintain a 34-22 record.

Outside of his defensive talk, Edwards recently shared a hilarious personal boundary involving another NBA star.

When asked about the one player he would never allow to date his sister, Edwards gave a specific answer in a video posted by ClutchPoints on X via Celtics on CLNS.

“I'm gonna go with Jaylen Brown. I'm gonna go with JB because he's from the city. He can't date my sister.”

The comment highlights the fun side of the All-Star guard, even as he remains one of the fiercest competitors on the court.

His competitive streak also took a viral turn during his AntLand event hosted by Adidas at the NBA All-Star Weekend. While signing autographs, Edwards jokingly told a young fan wearing a Luka Doncic jersey that he doesn't really “f*** with” the Lakers star.

This comes as both players prepare for the All-Star Game on Sunday, though Edwards is considering resting due to an injury.

Currently, Edwards is averaging a career-high 29.3 points per game, while Doncic leads the league with 32.8 points.

With the Timberwolves and Lakers set for a rematch on March 10, the NBA world is eagerly waiting to see if Edwards can back up his talk against the league's top talents.

Whether he is locking down veterans or trading barbs with fellow stars, Edwards has cemented himself as the engine of Minnesota's stingy defense.