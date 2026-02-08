The Minnesota Timberwolves did not make many moves at the 2026 NBA trade deadline, but they managed to acquire Ayo Dosunmu from the Chicago Bulls to bolster their guard depth. The 26-year-old has since joined the team and is ready to potentially make his debut on Sunday, three days after the trade. Here is everything we know about Ayo Dosunmu's availability and his playing status against the Los Angeles Clippers.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Ayo Dosunmu availability status vs. Clippers

While Dosunmu is not injured, he was still considered questionable due to the pending trade. However, the Timberwolves did not list their newest guard on the injury report, clearing him to make his debut on Sunday against the Clippers.

Dosunmu has been with the team for a few days and has been ready to go from the jump. He joins Minnesota amid a career year, averaging 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists, while shooting a career-high 45.1 percent from deep.

Even with his improved numbers, Dosunmu still believes he has another level to achieve with the Timberwolves. He said he believes he never reached his full potential with the Bulls during his introductory press conference and sees himself as a better fit for Minnesota's roster.

Dosunmu could end the regular season in the Timberwolves' starting lineup, but he will begin his new chapter coming off the bench. Expect him to absorb the minutes Chris Finch gave to Johnny Juzang and Jaylen Clark in Minnesota's last game on Friday, particularly with Juzang back in the G League.

The Timberwolves are also expected to re-add Mike Conley Jr. soon, but the 38-year-old currently remains a free agent. For now, Dosunmu is looking like Minnesota's best option at point guard and will make his debut against the Clippers.

Timberwolves injury report

Johnny Juzang, OUT — G League

Article Continues Below

Julian Phillips, Questionable — Right wrist sprain

Terrence Shannon Jr., OUT — Left foot abductor hallucis strain

Rocco Zikarsky, OUT — G League

Clippers injury report

Bradley Beal, OUT — Left hip fracture

Darius Garland, OUT — Right toe sprain

Isaiah Jackson, OUT — Trade

Bennedict Mathurin, OUT — Trade