The Minnesota Timberwolves are a different team this season without Karl-Anthony Towns, and it has affected the way that teams are guarding Anthony Edwards. A few weeks ago, Edwards noted that he didn't want to pass the ball as often as he is now because he's still young, but at this point, he doesn't have much of a choice. After those comments, he began to up his usage and take more shots.

Also through that time, he had a talk with Michael Jordan trying to get advice on how to combat the opposing team's defenses on him, according to ESPN's Mark Jones.

“I was told by someone in his circle that three weeks ago Ant reached out to Michael Jordan on advice on how to handle some of the double teams and traps that he’s seeing. He’s been extremely frustrated up until late,” Jones said.

Jordan had to deal with something similar to Edwards early in his career when he faced the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons were super physical with him and made sure to put a body on him anytime he went to the rim. Jordan came back the following season and found a way to combat that physical play, and was able to dominate them for years.

Edwards will now have to find a way to do the same thing, but he also might have to get his teammates involved more to make it work.

Will Anthony Edwards have to change his game for Timberwolves?

With not much spacing on the floor this season for the Timberwolves, teams have started to lock in on Anthony Edwards as their primary target. That hasn't fared well for how Edwards wants to play, and he shared his frustration after a game.

“It's not how I want to play… I'm only 23,” Edwards said via Dane Moore on X. “I don't wanna just be passing the ball all night… But the way they're guarding me, I think I have to.”

Edwards is obviously the go-to guy for the Timberwolves, and though he can score the ball at will, he also has to find a way to make his teammates better. There are times during games when Edwards would miss the roller or the open man when he's doubled, and those are the things that he has to get better at.

The Timberwolves have definitely taken a step back from last season, and it'll be interesting to see if they can find their groove again.