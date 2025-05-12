With the Minnesota Timberwolves preparing for Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors, as they have a 2-1 series lead, besides star Anthony Edwards leading the charge, the one instrumental piece is Julius Randle. As Randle is the Timberwolves' X-Factor, which has been said before by figures within the team, some are making the case that he has saved the team's season.

If there is someone in Minnesota who is glad to have Randle, it's head coach Chris Finch, who compared his play style to that of a “Tasmanian devil.” Randle came in the trade along with Donte DiVincenzo, who sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks, with both contributing in crucial ways.

“It’s funny. He does play at times like a Tasmanian devil,” Finch said, according to The Athletic.. “That took us some time to figure out how to move alongside of that. But one thing we always thought he would bring us is a guy to just give the ball to in clutch moments. We probably should’ve used him more in clutch situations, putting the ball in his hands. Or just in a situation where you need a basket.”

When the veteran first got to the team, he was put in a facilitating role, but Finch believed he's best used by being driven by his aggression. That change proved to pay dividends for Minnesota.

“Silly me, I’m the one who said we need you to score a little bit more,” Finch said.

Timberwolves stayed the course with Julius Randle

Before Randle was impressing with the Timberwolves, it didn't initially work and lead to winning as the team was 14-14 before Christmas. While there was some concern about the team's ability a year removed from making the Western Conference finals, Finch stayed the course and worked with Randle in making him adapt to the team, especially with him being in a contract year.

“It’s hard to block it all out,” Finch said. “But we inherited a two-time All-NBA player, a multi-time All-Star. We knew we were getting a really, really good player. It was incumbent upon us to give it every chance to work. I was pretty adamant about that.”

“He’d always been a scorer in New York. I was sensitive to that,” Finch continued. “I didn’t want him to think he wasn’t going to have scoring opportunities here in a contract year and everything else. But we needed other guys to get involved.”

Consequently, he's peaking at the exact right time and fitting in alongside Edwards and other players such as veteran point guard Mike Conley.

“His physicality, his demeanor, the way he can control pace, control the game on both ends of the floor, it kind of gives us some control,” Conley said. “It gives us the ability to kind of settle into who we want to be offensively and defensively.”

So far, Randle has been stellar in the postseason as he averaged 22.6 points against the Los Angeles Lakers and has scored 24 points in back-to-back games against Golden State.