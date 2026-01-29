Recently, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been up and down, snapping a five-game losing streak earlier this week and now winners of two games in a row. The Timberwolves recently got Anthony Edwards back from a foot injury, and all eyes are on the team as the trade deadline approaches.

Now, NBA insider Michael Scotto of Hoopshype is reporting on three names on the Timberwolves roster whom the team appears reluctant to move.

“While teams across the league have called on Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, and Donte DiVincenzo, league sources say, the Timberwolves have highly valued those players and are resistant to parting with them,” reported Scotto. “McDaniels has been deemed virtually untouchable unless it was for a star such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Indeed, Giannis Antetokounmpo recently became available for a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks, as reported by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, so teams are quickly putting together their best packages for the disgruntled superstar. Charania also reported that the Timberwolves were among the many teams interested in acquiring his services.

Scotto also noted that “Reid and DiVincenzo would likely have to be involved in an All-Star blockbuster trade scenario” in order for the Timberwolves to consider parting ways with them.

DiVincenzo has enjoyed a bounce-back year in his second season with the Timberwolves after a disappointing campaign in 2024-25, while Reid has continued living up to his Sixth Man of the Year billing on the heels of his fresh contract this past offseason.

Still, players like Antetokounmpo are hard to come by, and if the Timberwolves were able to get to the front of the line in the bidding war for him, it seems that everyone not named Anthony Edwards would be available.

In any case, the Timberwolves will next take the court on Thursday evening for a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.