Free agency is a great time for NBA superstars to contemplate about where to play. Whether it's winning championships or playing for a team that can pay them at the right price, their decision always come down to their best interest. Unfortunately, like in life, not everything pans out the way you expect it to.

For instance, Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks prior to the 2024-25 season as part of a six-team sign-and-trade deal with the hopes of winning a championship. Unfortunately, it looks like the Mavs aren't going the same direction that Thompson had originally hoped for. Here is a look at Klay Thompson and the nine other NBA stars who regretted their free-agency decision.

Klay Thompson (Mavericks)

At that time Thompson agreed to be a Mav, it made sense since they were just fresh from an NBA Finals appearance. Fast-forward to today, the front office decided to trade their franchise player in Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for an injury-riddled Anthony Davis. To make matters worse, Kyrie Irving is out for the season after tearing his ACL. As a result, Dallas' title contention is no longer within reach, probably leaving the aging shooter frustrated.

Paul George (76ers)

Another notable free agent-signing during the 2024 offseason was Paul George. George raised eyebrows when he left the Los Angeles Clippers for the Philadelphia 76ers, putting an end to a disappointing era with no championships. With George's signing, the Sixers were expected to be legitimate championship contenders by playing him alongside 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid.

However, the duo has played mediocre basketball together in the rare instances they made it to the court. With both Embiid and George now out for the rest of the season, the Sixers are now struggling to even stay inside the Play-In Tournament conversation. George might return for the playoffs, but that's a long shot at best.

Kyrie Irving (Nets)

Disgruntled in Cleveland, Kyrie Irving originally forced his way out because he didn't want to stay in LeBron James' shadow with the Cavaliers. He landed with the Boston Celtics and put up a disappointing stint. As a free agent in 2019, Irving decided to have a fresh start with the Brooklyn Nets, teaming up with Kevin Durant in the process.

Unfortunately, the NBA champion's tenure in Brooklyn was marred by controversy and fines. To make matters worse, the Nets failed to live up to championship expectations, caused by a series of early playoff exits.

Kevin Durant (Nets)

Speaking of the Nets, Durant did join Irving after winning a pair of NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors. Durant was probably keen on silencing his doubters, hence, joining the Nets to form his own team. The move was regretful at best, as Durant would probably have won more championships had he stayed in Golden State, especially when the Warriors brought home another championship in 2022.

On the other hand, the two-time NBA Finals MVP is still searching for a championship since leaving the Bay Area. In fact, even with the Phoenix Suns now, Durant is nowhere near winning another ring.

Kawhi Leonard has nearly won in any city he plays for. He won his first NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, becoming one of the youngest Finals MVPs in history. Years later, he controversially left San Antonio for a one-season stint with the Toronto Raptors. Despite the odds, The Klaw led the franchise to its first championship in 2019.

Fresh from his second NBA title, Leonard left Toronto to play for the Los Angeles Clippers, teaming up with George to usher in a new era that carried championship expectations. Although Leonard still plays for the Clippers today, the departure of PG without winning a chip together deems this era as a failure. While James Harden should give Leonard plenty of help, the window is fast closing towards regret.

Carmelo Anthony (Rockets)

Carmelo Anthony was one of the greatest small forwards in NBA history at his peak. In fact, he was easily the face of the Denver Nuggets before starring for the New York Knicks. After his stint with the Knicks, Melo tried to give it a shot to compete for championships. Hence, he joined the Oklahoma City Thunder, which ended up being a disappointing tenure.

The Thunder then traded him to the Atlanta Hawks, who released him to pave the way for Anthony signing with the Houston Rockets. Unable to accept a reduced role, Melo called it quits with the team after only 10 games. After that, the 10-time All-Star's value and reputation started to decline, nearly ending his NBA career before he accepted an opportunity with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Amar'e Stoudemire (Knicks)

Amar'e Stoudemire was one of the biggest stars in the NBA when he played for the Phoenix Suns. After his stint in Phoenix, Stoudemire was one of the top free agents in 2010. He opted to sign with the New York Knicks, hoping it would lure fellow NBA stars to join him to pursue championships.

Unfortunately, that never happened with only Anthony following suit. To make matters worse, Stoudemire couldn't be the Knicks' franchise star for more than a season, as his injuries and an incident against a fire extinguisher ultimately kickstarted the decline of his NBA career.

LaMarcus Aldridge (Spurs)

Although LaMarcus Aldridge had a productive stint teaming up with Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs, the 6-foot-11 power forward couldn't help but ponder what if he had stayed with the Portland Trail Blazers. When Aldridge left Portland, the Blazers were developing a blossoming Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Had the big man stayed put, the team would've formed a combustible trio that could've made some noise.

Dwight Howard (Rockets)

Back in the day, a peak Dwight Howard grew frustrated with the Orlando Magic, eventually forcing his way out. The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, forming a super team with Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, and Steve Nash.

However, the team disappointed, barely limping into the playoffs that saw them get swept by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round. Whether it was ego or injuries, Howard left the team to join the Houston Rockets. While joining the Rockets saw him make a Western Conference Finals appearance, Howard later on confessed that leaving the Purple and Gold was out of emotion. On the bright side, Howard did get a second and third stint with the Lakers, winning a championship in 2020.

Tracy McGrady (Magic)

Tracy McGrady was one of the most electrifying scorers in the NBA. He successfully evolved into a star after two uneventful seasons. After his third season, T-Mac wanted to part ways with the Toronto Raptors, citing that he wasn't getting enough minutes alongside cousin Vince Carter.

As a result, the team shipped him to the Orlando Magic through a sign-and-trade deal. Now retired, the seven-time All-Star wished that he stayed longer in Toronto. Had he stayed put, he would've competed for more titles alongside Carter. But more importantly, it would've extended his career. McGrady eventually succumbed to injuries during the latter stretch of his career.