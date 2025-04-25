Fans across the NBA are letting their voices be heard, and for Draymond Green and Jalen Brunson, in particular, that's not really a good thing. But their respective coaches — Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks' Tom Thibodeau — had very different reactions to that fan vocalization.

Of course, fans naturally cheer and boo, but coincidentally, Green and Brunson have had “f–k you” chants directed their way in the playoffs. For Green, one of the most intense and polarizing players in the NBA, it is likely because of his in-game antics and tendency to get physical with his opponents. Brunson, on the other hand, has seemingly angered Detroit Pistons fans for what they view as “foul baiting.”

Regardless, their coaches, when asked about the chants, gave quite different answers.

“I would prefer if fans could use a little more discretion and remember, you know, the guy has kids,” Kerr said of Green. “I don't know, maybe I'm old school, but I'm all for fans cheering for their team, and if they want to yell at the opponents, great. But I just think ‘F you' is a little much.”

Thibodeau's answer was much more brief: “To Jalen, those are cheers. He lives for that stuff.”

Green has been the subject of ‘f–k you' chants possibly more than any other player in NBA history. The former Defensive Player of the Year is prone to confrontations with other players and has, on occasion, reacted to derisive chants directed at him.

As a result, he has developed a rather negative reputation among opposing fan bases and will likely face even more frequent and/or louder chants when the Warriors' first-round playoff series with the Rockets transitions back to Houston for Game 5 next Wednesday. Before then, however, Green, Kerr, and the Warriors will play two pivotal games in San Francisco.

Recently named the NBA Clutch Player of the Year, Brunson will also have to endure at least one more game in Detroit; the Knicks, who lead their series vs. the Pistons 2-1, defeated Detroit 118-116 last night and could take a commanding series lead with a Game 4 victory Sunday afternoon.