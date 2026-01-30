The clock is ticking for the New Orleans Pelicans to make a move, as the trade deadline is quickly approaching. The Pelicans are already rumored to be shopping around Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones.

But as of writing, the Pelicans have stayed pat, perhaps awaiting what the other teams will do, especially with the latest development on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Getting Antetokounmpo will always be the trade scenario that every team dreams of. So for the sake of novelty, the two-time MVP was not considered for this feature.

After all, the Pelicans have plenty of other targets who could perfectly fit their intriguing roster.

New Orleans Pelicans' Perfect Trade Deadline Scenario

First of all, let's get the harshness out of the way: Williamson was a failure for the Pelicans. Many deemed him the team's savior after being drafted as the top overall pick in 2019. He, however, has stayed longer in the hospital than on the court.

While it is always sad to see a player get constantly injured, the return on investment with Williamson has been stressful for the Pelicans. Simply put, he needs to go.

The Pelicans could offer Williamson and Dejounte Murray to the Memphis Grizzlies for Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. It is a deal centered on swapping franchise players—Williamson and Morant—who both have seemingly overstayed their welcome in their respective cities.

This trade will also further prove that Williamson and Morant, who entered the NBA together, will always be linked together.

The Pelicans have spent years orbiting Williamson's potential, often without clarity. This trade offers certainty, although Morant has had issues over the last few years. He is also currently sidelined with an elbow injury. Still, a change of scenery will reinvigorate the 26-year-old Morant. Remaining on a small-market team will also provide familiarity for him.

He is a culture-shifting engine, a nightly floor-raiser who can elevate the Pelicans and electrify the fans. He can unlock a pace-and-space attack that better suits the Pelicans’ supporting cast.

Jackson, meanwhile, will instantly upgrade the Pelicans' frontcourt. His defensive ability will pair well with the offensive acumen of Derik Queen. Jackson also provides another two-way threat for New Orleans aside from Murphy. He can stretch the floor, protect the rim, and switch across lineups.

The Pelicans might not want a deal that only nets them Morant, given his problems. The 26-year-old Jackson, a consistent contributor, is the insurance.

A starting five of Queen, Jackson, Murphy, Jones, and Morant, with Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey coming off the bench, looks formidable.

Letting go of Murray, meanwhile, will give more opportunities for Jeremiah Fears, Bryce McGowens, and Jordan Hawkins. Murray has only played 31 games for the Pelicans due to an Achilles injury.

Zion Williamson Joins Memphis Grizzlies

Like Morant, a change of scenery will be good for the 25-year-old Williamson. An entirely different medical staff might also make him more durable.

He will give the Grizzlies something they have never truly had since the era of Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol: A singular interior force. While Jackson has been a solid anchor, he does not really command attention.

When healthy, Williamson is one of the NBA's most efficient scorers, utilizing his power and heft to dominate inside despite being undersized. He could be the offensive hub, while the Grizzlies keep their defensive identity intact.

The 29-year-old Murray may seem like a throw-in in the deal, but he is an all-around guard with the ability to make an impact on both ends. Do not forget that he is a one-time All-Star.