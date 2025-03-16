New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns gave a blunt reaction to an in-game question about the drama revolving around him and Draymond Green. The Eastern Conference's current No. 3 seed lost to the Warriors in a tight 97-94 affair at the Chase Center. The shorthanded Knicks put up a valiant effort but fell on Saturday night to drop to 42-24 overall. Meanwhile, Golden State won its seventh straight game as it looks to continue to climb up the Western Conference standings.

Towns finished the contest with a game-high 29 points and 13 rebounds in what was an admirable effort. Unfortunately, ESPN reminded the center about the Draymond Green drama mid-game. KAT brushed off the ill-advised question with a focused response.

“Nah, I’m keeping it about the New York Knicks. It’s not about anything off the court. It’s about the Knicks.”

More respect needs to be shown to Karl-Anthony Towns and his situation

All of this drama was stirred up by comments made after Karl-Anthony Towns missed the Knicks' home game against Golden State in February due to personal reasons. Draymond Green then alleged that KAT did not play because he was ducking Warriors star, Jimmy Butler.

The Knicks center's fear of his former Minnesota teammate has been well-documented. KAT's intimidation was on full display earlier this season when he dropped 44 points and 13 rebounds on the Miami Heat with Jimmy Butler. With that in mind, even before the actual news came out, it was clear that what Draymond said was untrue.

Towns then revealed he missed this game due to losing a close family friend. While there have been countless stories written about how Draymond has changed for the better over the past year, the “apology” he subsequently gave to KAT suggested anything but that. The comments, unfortunately, reflect a culture inside and outside the NBA media predicated on a lack of basic human empathy.

Too many people like Draymond Green desperately try to get any publicity they can, where it doesn't matter how low they have to go to get it. And these kinds of personalities do not have the strength to admit when they are in the wrong. They believe admitting one's fault looks weak when it's completely the other way around. It's sad, and the media needs to stop emboldening this kind of behavior. It's never been hard to give a basic apology that doesn't come off to the greater public as concerningly insensitive.

Anyways, Draymond did not take accountability for his comments as he scraped for more attention. And that's it. KAT clearly wants to move on from this situation. There was no need for ESPN to try to bring it up to him mid-game, especially as he is definitely still in the process of grieving this loss. In addition, no one would have put it past the entire Knicks team to head straight to the locker room after the game with Towns to show solidarity with him.

Overall, moving on from the drama in the Bay Area, New York will gear its focus on the tail end of its schedule. The Knicks are still waiting for the return of star point guard Jalen Brunson, who is nursing an ankle injury. While the two-time All-Star's return date remains unclear, this team still has all of its goals ahead of it. But there's a lot of work to be done and a lot more tests this group will need to pass.