May 6, 2025 at 10:37 AM ET

Following his team's shocking overtime Game 1 win over the Boston Celtics, the center of the New York Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns, sported a jacket worthy of making it to the Met Gala.

He was seen sporting a Knicks bomber jacket following the win. It was predominantly blue and featured the Statue of Liberty outlined with Knicks orange.

— Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 6, 2025

It was a flashy jacket, which fans acknowledged in the comments section of Knicks Videos' post on X, formerly Twitter. The 2025 Met Gala took place the same night as Game 1, resulting in some superfans, like Spike Lee, unable to attend.

Several fans noticed the post's reference to The Sopranos, using the GIF of the character Richie Aprile when he said, “It's the jacket.” The caption Still, Knicks fans were not impressed with the outfit after his lackluster performance. “I f**k with KAT[,] but he gotta do better.”

Another shared a similar sentiment, saying, “He's gotta be better. A lot better.” A different X user was harsher, saying, “He played like a b***h [tonight,] don't post his a*s.”

Karl-Anthony Towns' Game 1 performance in Knicks' thrilling win over the Celtics

The Knicks pulled off an overtime win over the Celtics in Game 1 of the East Semifinals. They were down 20 points at one point in the second half.

In the fourth quarter, the Knicks outscored the Celtics by nine, tying the game up. They ultimately won by three in overtime, giving them the series lead 1-0.

Towns logged 13 rebounds (nine defensive, four offensive) throughout the game. He only scored 14 points, though, and made six of 13 shots.

He is coming off his first regular season with the Knicks. Previously, Towns spent the first nine years of his NBA career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are preparing for their first game against the Golden State Warriors.

Towns averaged over 24.4 points per game during the 2024-25 regular season. He was second in the NBA with 12.8 rebounds per game and also averaged 3.1 assists per game.

His points per game average was his highest since the 2021-22 season. The most he has averaged in a regular season was 26.5, that being in the 2019-20 season.

The Knicks were lead by Mikal Bridges, who played a team-high 51 minutes in Game 1. He only scored eight points, but his last of three steals sealed the victory for New York.

OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson both scored 29 points. Josh Hart scored 14 but also logged 11 rebounds, the second most on the team.

The Celtics had trouble shooting during Game 1. They only made 35.1% of their field goals (34/97), and they missed 45 three-point shows, shooting 15/60 throughout the game. Game 2 will take place on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.